Call of Duty content creator reveals the return of 'DMR' meta in Warzone 2

Warzone fans will likely recall the days of the 'DMR' meta back in 2020. While the days of one meta dominating the game are almost gone, YouTuber and Call of Duty streamer Metaphor found a new class setup similar to the 'DMR' meta in Warzone 2.

With Warzone 2 having many weapons in its arsenal, it is difficult for players to choose the best among them. In 2020, when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was integrated into Warzone, the DMR 14 took the crown and became the most overpowered weapon in the game's history. It used to take only two shots to the head to knock down an enemy.

Bringing back the exact ability of a weapon would be unfair to the players. However, Metaphor's new EBR-14 class setup works almost the same way, and you should check it out.

The best two-tap EBR 14 class setup in Warzone 2

With the video starting with Metaphor getting some two-shot kills, it surely brings back memories of the old days. The EBR 14 is one of the best Marksman Rifles in the game to use right now. With its insane damage output and high fire rate, it stands out from other rifles, and to learn about the overpowered class setup, read below.

Compared to the DMR 14 from Black Ops Cold War, the EBR 14 in Warzone 2 is not great at long range. In the video, Metaphor stated,

"Now I'm not gonna lie, this thing really sucks at long range, but at close range and mid range, it's insane."

As the quote stated, the gun is deadly at close to mid-range. So, if you are looking for those two or three shots to kill to the head, then it is the perfect weapon to use.

Here are the attachments recommended by Metaphor for Warzone 2:

Muzzle - ZLR Talon 5

Barrel - 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optics - VLK 4.0 Optic

VLK 4.0 Optic Stock - SO-90 Factory Stock

SO-90 Factory Stock Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

The most important attachment in the build is the 22'' Boremaster Barrel. With it reducing the recoil to a massive margin, it gets easier to use the weapon. Furthermore, it also adds some bullet velocity, making it more useful in range than it was.

The VLK 4.0 Optic is specially built for close to mid-range fights. Hence, adding it won't be effective in the long range. However, with its precise design, it will help hit more shots than ever.

The ZLR Talon 5 suppressor will further improve the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the gun. With the increased damage range, the con of not going in the range will somewhat reduce.

The SO-90 Factor Stock is also one of the most essential attachments to the build because of its ability to improve the aim stability of the weapon. Since it is a Semi-Automatic Rifle, aim stability is a key feature you must keep in mind. The attachment further adds some recoil control to it as well.

Finally, the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition will add some drastic improvement to the bullet velocity. By adding all these attachments, the gun's range and damage output will be maximized, and it will behave almost similarly to the overpowered 'DMR' meta in Warzone 2.

