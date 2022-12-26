While the mid-season update for Warzone 2 seems popular, fans might be wondering what's in store for next season. Based on the Warzone 2 Battle Pass cycle, Season 2 for the ultimate battle royale experience via Call of Duty will arrive on February 1, 2023.

Activision is yet to declare a specific time for the update to roll out. However, there have been several leaks and rumors regarding Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Here's what fans can expect:

What to expect from Warzone 2's Season 2 update

Previously, Activision confirmed that something similar to the Resurgence map might be introduced in the game sometime in the near future. While details are currently vague, a recent leak by dataminers suggests a new small map will arrive in the game.

The map looks similar to Rebirth and Fortune's Keep and has multiple POIs (Points of Interest) like Port, Castle, and Town Center. However, Activision is yet to confirm this, although there is a possibility that the map might make it to the game with the Season 2 update.

According to popular Call of Duty leaker RalphsValve, Ronin from Modern Warfare (2019) could make a return to the latest iteration of the game. How Call of Duty lore will connect Ronin's appearance with the current episode has not yet been revealed. Two unknown female Operators are also set to come with next season's Battle Pass, alongside Ronin.

Season 2 of #ModernWarfare2 and Warzone 2 appears to be Japan themed.

Several leaks have stated that the theme for the next season of Call of Duty will possibly be Japan-themed. The leaked key art which revealed Ronin's existence also suggests the arrival of the multiplayer map, Castle. With Building 21 and Raids becoming a massive success, players can also expect a new DMZ area or the next chapter of Raids in the upcoming season.

As for the weapons, the game's second season should feature brand-new weapons, skins, and cosmetics. While details are yet to be revealed, we have collected as much information as possible to give an overview of what fans can expect next season. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the franchise and any developments are subject to change.

Expected release date and time for the Season 2 update

For players pondering over the date for the update to arrive, the Season One Battle Pass cycle has indicated it to be February 1, 2023, although the time has not been revealed. Usually, the seasonal update drops at around 10 am PT.

Warzone 2 is the second iteration of the ultimate battle royale experience from Call of Duty. The game is free-to-play and shares the same engine as Modern Warfare 2. With the traditional Battle Royale mode, third-person mode, and extraction mode named 'DMZ', Warzone 2 has a lot to offer.

