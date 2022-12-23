Fact Check: Does Warzone 2 have skill based damage? Raids explained

Most Call of Duty Warzone players will be familiar with the term "skill-based damage." While there has been some debate around its existence, players are wondering whether Warzone 2 includes this feature or not.

With the release of the latest Call of Duty title, that debate has resurfaced. Skill-based damage is not a familiar term and could sound confusing to some. Thus, for those looking to find out what the feature is and if it exists in the game, this article answers your question.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's skill-based damage explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both have skill-based matchmaking. Although the patch notes don't mention it, players have found that depending on your skill level, you get different KD (Kill/Death ratio) lobbies throughout matches.

As for skill-based damage, the concept is a little different. Here, you receive damage depending on how skillful you are in the game. For instance, if you have a higher rank on the leaderboard, you will have to deal more damage to players below your rank. This helps them keep up with higher-ranked players.

However, Infinity Ward has not made any revelations about the feature. Thus, this feature is not officially recognized in the game.

However, a fan recently pointed out that they encountered skill-based damage in Modern Warfare 2 during gameplay. In a Reddit post, a user named gorilladischarge posted a video, attempting to show that skill-based damage does exist in Call of Duty.

The video showcases them receiving excessive damage from a riot shielder. While it usually takes two or three melee attacks with a riot shield to knock down an enemy, an opposition player with a higher level needed over four strikes to bring the player down.

While it is unclear if the feature is available in the game, the video showcased otherwise. However, it is also possible that the damage inflicted by the player did not register properly due to a glitch.

Modern Warfare 2's Raids explained

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is currently live. With a brand new mode called Raids in Modern Warfare 2, players can now explore a new strategic game mode in a three-player co-op mode. Players can solve puzzles, complete challenges, and earn rewards.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is available to download and play for free. With battle royale and an extraction mode named DMZ, it has a lot to offer. With the new mid-season update, players can also explore the new POI (Point of Interest) with Building 21 in DMZ.

Poll : 0 votes