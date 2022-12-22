Looking for a great gaming mouse to play Modern Warfare 2 during this holiday sale? With the release of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty has changed the traditional gunplay mechanism with some added recoils to the weapons. Hence, your precision and accuracy matter the most.

A good gaming mouse can easily make the difference that you are looking for to get that edge over others in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. With a customizable DPI (Dots Per Inch) system, incredible precision, and a comforting in-hand feeling, getting a great gaming mouse is never a bad idea to perform better in Modern Warfare 2.

Here are the top five gaming mice that you can invest in this holiday sale to play Modern Warfare 2.

Razer DeathAdder V2, Corsair Harpoon, Razer Basilisk V3, and other similar gaming mouses for Modern Warfare 2 to get in this holiday

1) Razer DeathAdder V2 ($33 at Newegg)

DPI: 20,000

Buttons: 8

Weight: 82g

Wired

The first one on our list is the Razer DeathAdder V2. Undoubtedly, this one is the best gaming mouse that you can use if you are looking forward to playing Modern Warfare 2 or any other FPS game.

With its Focus+ Optical Sensor, you'll never misclick and all shots will land on the place you want. The best part of the mouse is the in-hand feel that it provides. The mouse has the perfect shape for your palm and grip. If you have been playing games for a long time, it will surely help to keep those hours rolling.

According to Razer, the mouse can survive through 70 million clicks, which is more than enough to get you through those long periods of gaming in the coming years. Hence, if you are looking for the perfect combination of looks and usage, The Razer DeathAdder V2 is undoubtedly the best option to grab right now.

2) Razer Basilisk V3 ($49.99 at Amazon)

DPI: 26000

Buttons: 11

Weight: 127.5g

Wired

If you are looking for a gaming mouse for long-term use, then the Razer Basilisk V3 would be the perfect choice for you. With 10+1 customizable programmable buttons and customizable chroma RGB lighting zones, this mouse is one of the best to play Modern Warfare 2.

Not only is it good for gaming, but with its advanced scrolling technique, it allows you to choose between free and precise scrolling to help you browse through the content easily.

The Razer Basilisk V3 also provides 0.2ms response time, making your targets hit easier while playing Modern Warfare 2.

3) Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless ($40.00 at Newegg)

DPI: 10000

Buttons: 6

Weight: 99g

Wireless

If you want to find the most lightweight mouse to enhance your gaming experience during this holiday sale, Corsair Harpoon is a fitting choice for you. According to Corsair, the mouse will last up to 50 million clicks.

Compared to previous ones, this one has a less customizable DPI, which is up to 10,000. However, this should not get in the way of your gaming.

With its ergonomic design and ultra-lightweight build, you can move your hands faster while playing any FPS title. During this holiday sale, the mouse is available for $40 on Newegg.

4) Logitech G203 Lightsync ($20 at Logitech)

DPI: 8,000

Buttons: 6

Weight: 85g

Wired

If you are looking for the best gaming mouse but have a tight budget, then the Logitech G2023 Lightsync is the perfect choice for you. It is on sale and available for purchase for $20 on Logitech's official site.

With its 8,000 DPI sensor and customizable RGB, the mouse is easily a great option for playing Modern Warfare 2 and other FPS titles. The six Programmable Buttons will also help to map your keys for easy pick-up during matches or changing weapons.

5) SteelSeries Sensei 310 ($71.93 at Walmart)

DPI: 12000

Buttons: 6

Weight: 99.7g

Wired

Compared to the previous mouse, the Sensei 310 from SteelSeries is rather expensive. However, it offers one of the best build quality on the market right now. If you are looking for a good RGB gaming mouse with a sturdy finish, then this one should be your pick.

The mouse offers 12,000 DPI sensors and weighs around 99.7g, making it one of the best lightweight mice that you can find in this price segment.

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 is available to purchase for $71.93 at Walmart during this holiday sale.

