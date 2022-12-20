Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best gaming mouse deals

The best PC games require the best gaming mouse. The usual work mouse doesn't seem to cut it compared to a gaming mouse regarding some serious gaming. These devices are designed to keep the game's intricate details and nuances in mind. From customizable side buttons to DPI settings, gamers receive several options to personalize.

Most games in the MMO-RPG genre have a lot of controls and item equips in their gameplay. It makes more sense to have a few extra options available in your dominant hands rather than remembering a whole cluster of key bindings on the keyboard.

Other than that, gaming mouse have robust builds and comfortable shapes for your hands that keep you going with relative ease, perhaps even taking out a little bit of the esports frustration while at it. So investing in a gaming mouse is wise if you have gaming in mind.

NOTE: The prices mentioned may be subject to changes.

Corsair Harpoon, Razer Basilisk V3, and similar gaming mouse to get in this Holiday Sale

1) Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless ($40.00 at Newegg)

DPI: 10000

Buttons: 6

Weight: 99g

Wireless

Corsair Harpoon is a budget-priced gaming mouse that guarantees 50 million clicks, in case you were counting. It has decent optical tracking with a DPI of up to 10K. It's a six-button mouse that is compatible with Xbox for mouse-enabled games.

The design is highly ergonomic, with a contoured wheel and rubber side tape for better grip and comfortable hold. With a 60-hour battery life, you can go for long uninterrupted gaming sessions with this rechargeable mouse.

Thus Corsair Harpoon is a fast, lightweight, and simple-looking wireless gaming mouse and RGB decorative available for around $40 on Newegg.

2) Razer Basilisk V3 ($49.99 at Amazon)

DPI: 26000

Buttons: 11

Weight: 127.5g

Wired

Razer Basilisk V3 is one of the most popular gaming mouse at a relatively budget price. Coming from Razer Inc., this gaming mouse has eleven completely customizable buttons. You can save your button settings for different games and activities.

The swift buttons provide a response time of 0.2ms and offer up to 70 million clicks, making it a good option for long-term uses. The scrolling wheel has features to switch between free and precise scrolling, allowing you to browse through content quickly.

The body has a strong yet comfortable build with a dedicated thumb rest on the side, making it best suited for hardcore gaming. It also has attractive RGB configurations that improve the overall look. For nearly $50, you can find it here.

3) SteelSeries Sensei 310 ($71.93 at Walmart)

DPI: 10000

Buttons: 6

Weight: 99.7g

Wired

The Sensei 310 model from SteelSeries is an ambidextrous gaming mouse with a symmetrical design for relative ease on either hand. Including its split-trigger type buttons, this mouse has six buttons that can be fully customized.

It's a lightweight and durable design that is good for long-term use in esports games and others. The almost 1-to-1 tracking takes care of any latency that might follow. Its ergonomic shape goes way on your wrists for comfortable clicks.

The color and design are quite pleasing, and RGB lighting lights up the logo, making for a sleek look on your desktop rig. You can find it at Walmart for $71.93 this holiday sale.

4) Razer Naga Pro ($84.99 at Best Buy)

DPI: 20000

Buttons: 20

Weight: 116.8g

Wireless

Razer Naga is an absolute steal this holiday sale. It is one of the dedicated MMO gaming mouse in the market. It provides an abundance of twenty completely customizable buttons, allowing many control features.

Another noticeable feature of this gaming mouse is its interchangeable side plates, like other Naga mouse. This allows for easy changes for both-sided operations as per need.

At around 20K DPI, it does quite well with optical tracking for a seamless experience. It supports a wide range of game genres and has a classy look with a twist. Get it in this holiday sale for around $84.99 at Best Buy.

5) Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless ($88.99 at Newegg)

DPI: 25600

Buttons: 11

Weight: 113g

Wireless

A good gaming mouse from Logitech is the G502 Lightspeed. Going by the looks, G502 has a futuristic design that looks nothing short of some gadget from your game inventory. With RGB lights, it looks even more formidable.

There are eleven customizable buttons for quick access, including a fast-scrolling wheel and a DPI button. The mouse has a Hero 25K sensor capable of delivering optimal tracking. In addition to its ergonomic shape, it has customizable weights for personalized balance and a comfortable palm feel.

The G502 Lightspeed is an entirely wireless gaming mouse, and Newegg is letting it go for around $88.99 in this holiday sale.

While buying a gaming mouse, it is essential to gauge the gaming requirements and go for mouse that can cater to those needs. The above listicle lists five deals from this holiday sale to browse through and find the perfect gaming mouse.

