5 best lightweight gaming mice for FPS games in 2022

Good lightweight gaming mice that have an ultra-low click latency give players a competitive edge and instantly bumps up your first-person shooter (FPS) experience.

Depending on the title being played, you might require a beefy, all-decked-out PC, or you might just be done with a low-mid tier alternative. However, just $50 will fetch you something as good as the MSI Clutch GM41 Wireless. So, if somebody is in the market for a gaming mouse, the lightweight options deserve a second look.

Once the switch has been made from bulky mainstream options to something like the G PRO x Superlight, or any other light-weight option, a gamer can't go back to their normal run-of-the-mill, chunky mouse. Moreover, the options available today are very pocket friendly, keeping aside the expensive ones.

Paired with players' skills, good lightweight gaming mice can deliver lightning-fast responses. Over the years, they have made a name for themselves in both the casual and competitive arena. Most of them feature a simple and functional design without any aggressive design choices, preferring function over form.

Here are a few lightweight gaming mice that can be suggested any day of the week for all your FPS needs.

Top 5 lightweight gaming mice that can help players dominate FPS games

FPS titles have been the craze in the gaming industry for the past two decades, be it something as classic as CS: GO or something as exotic as Fallout 4 and Far Cry 3. These games demand blazing fast responses as a core part of their mechanics.

Good lightweight gaming mice manage to compliment the skill of the player beautifully by delivering those fluid flick shots. Here is a compilation of the five best gaming mice you can consider in 2022.

1) Glorious Model O

Glorious Model O is probably the first name one hears while looking for a light gaming mouse. It weighs just 69g and is probably one of the most highly regarded lightweight gaming mice.

It features a fast and responsive 2.4 GHz wireless connection paired with the next-gen BAMF sensor from Glorious. The Model O also has up to 19k DPI, which is customizable from the software and the DPI cycle button on the mouse.

Glorious claims to have up to 71 hours of battery life along with the option to plug and play. Although it features a honeycomb-shell design, the mouse is exceptionally sturdy, pointing towards a good build quality.

This lightweight gaming mouse is very comfortable to use with its symmetrical pattern. While it is hard to suggest for people with smaller palm sizes, the Model O- can be considered in such cases. It is the same as its big brother but with a smaller footprint overall.

2) Razer Viper 8K

Razer Viper 8K was launched in 2021 as a refresher of the original model. Even though the classic Viper is still a no-brainer for most people, we have decided to list the refreshed version.

The Viper 8K features a blazing 8000Hz polling rate. This helps in delivering fluid mouse tracking, which serves a never-seen-before experience in fast-paced FPS games.

Razer Viper 8K is one of the best gaming mice on the market, and offers a lot of features that will give you an edge in your game. The new and improved sensor is much more accurate than the previous models, and the higher polling rate makes it more responsive.

It is also one of the lightest gaming mice on the market, making it easy to maneuver. If you are looking for new lightweight gaming mice and can't decide, the Razer Viper 8K is a great option.

To go with that, the mouse features optical switches, namely the 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switch, ensuring zero risk of misclicks. It weighs just 71gms, without using the honeycomb design. The Razer 5K Optical sensor delivers a whooping 99.4% accuracy in tracking. All these features come at a price tag of just $49.

3) MSI Clutch GM41 LightWeight Wireless

The MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless comes in at just 74 Gms. This mouse is one of the most pocket-friendly wireless and lightweight gaming mice available on the market (currently retailing for just $52.49).

It features an ultra-low click latency paired with a very low LOD (lift-off distance), ensuring each flick shot is a confirmed kill. Another worthy feature of this mouse is that it is ambidexterous, meaning it is equally comfortable for both left and right-handed gamers.

This mouse can also be used both in wired and wireless modes using the provided MSI FriXionFree cable. In our opinion, the cable is a bit stiff, which might cause issues at some of the most intense moments by bringing in some drag. The lightweight gaming mouse comes with a PixArt PAW 3370 sensor, promising pin-point accuracy with a maximum DPI of 20,000.

The GM41 also promises 80 hours of power with the RGB turned off, and a quick charge of just 10 minutes delivers up to nine hours of battery backup. This means you can have your long gaming sessions and not break a sweat.

4) ROCCAT Kone Pro

The ROCCAT Kone Pro has a little more mass than any of the lightweight solutions. Its form is virtually always suitable for all hand sizes and grip styles. This lightweight gaming mouse performs exceptionally well in terms of click latency and minimal lift-off distance. Additionally, you can exactly alter your DPI across a huge range.

A wide range of customizable presets are also provided by the companion software, which is uncommon for most lightweight gaming mice. Unfortunately, its size is borderline on being bulky, making it difficult to comfortably reach all the buttons with a fingertip grip if you have tiny hands. If you tend to perspire a lot while playing, the plastic texture of the body may also become clammy and slippery.

5) Logitech G PRO x Superlight

Any list of lightweight gaming mice is essentially incomplete without mentioning the legendary G PRO x Superlight. The mouse is especially noteworthy because it has managed to achieve that featherlight weight of just 61g without having to resort to adopting the “Honeycomb” design.

What makes it even more tempting is that it is also available in a wireless configuration, ensuring zero cable drag while using it in those heated intense clutch kills. The mouse also boasts exceptionally low click latency.

This mouse features Logitech’s proprietary HERO 25K sensor, a truly fantastic piece of technology that delivers amazing accuracy. Combined with Logitech G Hub software, you can set DPI at intervals of 50 from 100 DPI up to an astounding 25,600 DPI, ensuring ultra-fine control.

One caveat we experienced while using the G PRO X SUPERLIGHT is that the side buttons might be a little hard to press, and needs some being used to.

It would have been awesome to see a DPI cycle button, but that mechanism would have affected the weight of the lightweight gaming mouse at some level. The mouse is a bit pricey at $127, which might be a turn-off for some people, who aren't looking to spend so much on a mouse, but it certainly is worth its value.

