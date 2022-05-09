What is the best mouse DPI for gaming?

A gaming mouse today will have a lot of buttons and features, like a sensor that can surpass even 20,000, but that is a number no one will realistically use. On paper, it would seem as if the higher the DPI, the better, but that's simply not true.

DPI or Dots Per Inch is how many pixels your cursor will move when you move your mouse one inch. For example, if your DPI is set to 1,000, your cursor will move 1,000 pixels if you move the mouse for one inch, similarly, if your DPI is set to 2,000, your cursor will move 2,000 pixels for every one inch movement.

Basically, higher the DPI, more sensitive your mouse will be. In this case, bigger numbers do not mean better when manufacturers advertise how much DPI their sensors can reach, it's just a marketing strategy.

The mouse DPI that is best for you depends upon your requirement

The DPI you need to set your mouse to highly depends on what type of games you play, but there are more factors to consider. Screen resolution, size, and ratio are other factors that make a difference. Also, the mouse you have, the way you hold it, and your play style factor in deciding your DPI.

Type of games

There are various genres of games (Image via Epic)

Low DPI gives more control in FPS games as there are a lot of micro-adjustments required while shooting guns. While playing RPGs or MOBA games like League of Legends, a higher DPI is better as the cursor needs to move all over the screen to make various movements and use abilities.

Screen resolution, size, and ratio

Your screen plays a major role in deciding your DPI (Image via Samsung)

Since different screens have different amounts of pixels on them, the same DPI on two different monitors will not feel the same. If you upgrade your monitor from a 24'' 1080p to a 1440p 27'' monitor, you will also need to increase your DPI to have the same feel since the new screen will be bigger.

Similarly, if you play a game at a ratio of 4:3 on a 16:9 screen, the DPI will have to be tweaked to feel the same.

Type of sensor and playstyle

DPI is affected by various factors (Image via Razer)

An optical sensor does not have the same performance as a laser sensor. If you have a mouse with an optical sensor, it's best to keep the DPI low and increase the in-game sensitivity. On the other hand, on a mouse with a laser sensor, a higher DPI will not be a problem because it's more precise and designed for a higher DPI.

A player's playstyle makes a lot of difference to what their DPI should be set to. The desk size and space also change the playstyle of the player. Someone with less space on their desk with a small mouse pad does not have the freedom to use low DPI but if you have enough space with a big pad, low DPI will not be a problem. Also, the surface of the mouse pad also changes the resistance you feel, so adjustments will be needed there as well.

Some people use only their wrists while they're gaming, while others use their whole arm and shoulder. A higher DPI is recommended if you use only your wrist, whereas a lower DPI is better for people who tend to use their whole arm.

Conclusion

You should use a particular DPI and stick to it to condition your muscle memory to that sensitivity. When playing different games, set the same EDPI. EDPI stands for Effective Dots Per Inch, which is calculated by multiplying DPI and your in-game sensitivity.

For example, if your in-game sensitivity is set to 1.5 and your DPI is 1000, your EDPI will be 1.5 x 1000 = 1500. Try to calculate and set the same EDPI in all your games for more consistency.

These are all the factors that you should consider while choosing a DPI, but at the end of the day, you should go with what feels best to you. Everyone has different preferences and the same DPI will not feel right to two individuals. Keep tweaking your DPI and in-game sensitivity until you come across what’s comfortable for you.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan