5 best Logitech mice for League of Legends (2022)

League of Legends is a free-to-play popular Multiplayer Battle Online Arena (MOBA) game first published in 2009 by Riot Games. The Multiplayer Battle Online Arena (MOBA) is a strategy-based genre in which two teams of online players match up against each other in a specific divided arena.

MOBA is undoubtedly a popular genre, and there have been a lot of game titles following the MOBA trend. But its popularity is majorly reflected and converged by games like League of Legends with its refined gameplay experience.

If you are interested in delving inside the world of League of Legends, there are certain things you can do to give you a jumpstart and help you lay a firm mechanical grasp while you understand the complexities of the game. One such thing would be to upgrade to a MOBA-specific mouse.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends New High Noon skins ride into the PBE 🤠 New High Noon skins ride into the PBE 🤠 https://t.co/mhV3XIGBIU

Yes, mice exist that are specifically targeted by MOBA enthusiasts. With MOBA games, you do not need high-grade sensors and ultralightweight mice, but what does benefit is a comfortable grip and as many buttons as the mouse frame holds.

Let's look at some great mice for League of Legends in 2022

5) Logitech G300s

Basics. Re-imagined. (Image via Logitech)

Logitech G00s is one of the best value propositions on this list. It is now a somewhat dated mouse and can be found for as low as $20 in sales. But don’t let the age be misleading. It is still one of the most ambidextrous gaming mice that can somehow accommodate all types of hand grips.

It sits exceptionally comfortably in hand with its side thumb grip. The mouse has seven programmable buttons with four buttons on both mouse clicks. The G300s is perhaps one of the only mice to have this configuration with extra buttons on top of the mouse.

Once you get used to the alignment, these are some of the best buttons suited for MOBA purposes. Conclusively, G300s is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a decent mouse for League of Legends at a fair price.

Price: $25-30

4) Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime MOBA Gaming Mouse - $49.99

A claw grip beast (Image via Logitech)

Logitech has a respectable gaming mouse lineup for MOBA games at various price points. G302 Daedalus Prime is a well-crafted mouse from Logitech at just $50.

The build quality of G302 here feels exceptionally sturdy and is composed of premium hard plastic that somehow feels extremely silky to the hands, allowing for friction-free mouse movements.

The strength of G302 Daedalus is its focus on ergonomics, which is often overlooked in mice designed for MOBA games like League of Legends. The body is perfectly symmetrical and offers one of the best claw grips.

If you are strictly a palm gripper, you may want to find a better alternative as it does not provide a full hand grip on the rear portion of the mouse.

It has six programmable buttons, which might be on the lower side for many League of Legends gamers, but for those that value forms and ergonomics over extra buttons, the Logitech G302 Daedalus can undoubtedly be considered.

Price: $49.99

3) Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse - $61

15 programmable buttons FTW (Image via Logitech)

G604 is a flagship mouse from Logitech specifically designed to cater to the needs of MOBA gamers. The mouse has a legacy-based design from G502, which all kinds of gamers have preferred over the years.

So immediately speaking of ergonomics, you are in for a treat. It features a highly comfortable palm grip to power through your extensive League of Legends sessions.

Having over 15 programmable buttons, including six thumb buttons on the left side, makes for a fantastic MOBA experience. You can set these up for numerous actions inside the Logitech G hub software. The mouse is completely wireless and offers the same lightspeed wireless technology as Logitech’s FPS-based mice.

This means you can experience the best of both worlds from Riot Games, League of Legends, and Valorant. If you want to look at specific mice for Valorant, check out this article.

Price: $61

2) Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse - $79.99

Appropriate for MOBA games (Image via Logitech)

Logitech G600 is the mouse for you if you want maximum button availability for your League of Legends experience. It fits in an astonishing 20 buttons, including 12 thumb buttons, for ease of play amid your League of Legends game.

The buttons feel extremely tactile, and you should have little to no difficulty adjusting to the extra buttons. The mouse also does not cut short on ergonomics. It is perfect for palm grip and manageable for claw grip users.

Overall, the build quality and basics are well-tuned for a MOBA game like League of Legends.

Price: $79.99

1) Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse - $149.99

Logitech G @LogitechG



g.logi.link/ahkntf Versatile enough to take on all your gaming challenges. What's your most played game with a G502 LIGHTSPEED? Versatile enough to take on all your gaming challenges. What's your most played game with a G502 LIGHTSPEED?➡ g.logi.link/ahkntf https://t.co/RqzsuFDZhj

G502 is a god-sent mouse for all kinds of gamers, whether for FPS or MOBA. The mouse is quite literally one of the best-selling mice on Amazon for a reason. It features Logitech lightspeed wireless technology coupled with the flagship Hero 25K sensor, ensuring accurate mouse movements.

It also has a decent 11 fully customizable buttons for efficient gameplay inside of League of Legends. Another distinct feature of G502 is its hyper scroll wheel, which can be implemented to quickly scroll through many items in-game. Overall, a highly recommended mouse.

Price: $149.99

Edited by Yasho Amonkar