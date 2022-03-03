League of Legends might be getting a new rune called Treasure Hunter in patch 12.6 as it hits the PBE

League of Legends might be getting a brand new rune with patch 12.6, as the Public Beta Environment (PBE) server just got updated with Treasure Hunter. This rune seems to be replacing Ravenous Hunter from the game.

However, as there is no official news yet from Riot Games, it’s quite unclear if Treasure Hunter will be added as an additional rune in the Domination line or if it will be replacing Ravenous Hunter entirely. This will be seen once the official patch goes live in two weeks.

League of Legends players were not exactly expecting a new Rune to hit the game in the upcoming update. To everyone’s surprise, Riot Games unexpectedly added the Treasure Hunter in the PBE, which is the test server where the developers try out tentative changes they are looking to introduce before officially shipping them in a patch.

With the 12.6 PBE cycle now live, players are finding out that the new rune, Treasure Hunter, might replace Ravenous Hunter.

Treasure Hunter looks to capitalize on unique takedowns and bounties in League of Legends

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Ravenous Hunter has been replaced with a new rune on PBE, Treasure Hunter. Tooltips are a little wonky right now so I can't get the exact amount. Ravenous Hunter has been replaced with a new rune on PBE, Treasure Hunter. Tooltips are a little wonky right now so I can't get the exact amount. https://t.co/wJ0ZAsTErj

The upcoming rune, Treasure Hunter, will look to capitalize on unique takedowns and help carries accelerate their build and reach item spikes faster than they normally would.

While Ravenous Hunter has helped champions have some sustainability in late-game fights by allowing them to have lifesteal, Treasure Hunter will be more about playing aggressively and looking for kills as much as possible.

According to the rune description, players will be able to get an additional 70 gold the next time they collect a Bounty Hunter stack. The gold gain will be increased by 20 gold for each Bounty Hunter stack that players pick up through unique kills, up to 150 gold.

The Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time players get a takedown on each enemy champion. In a nutshell, this is just additional gold that players will get to pick up for each unique kill in the game and rack up a sizeable 550 gold when they are able to take down each enemy.

This is perfect for team compositions that rely on early snowballing and can considerably accelerate a champion’s scaling.

While Ravenous Hunter was more influential towards the later stages of the game, Riot Games will be looking to put more emphasis on the early game with the new rune. Treasure Hunter is expected to go live with League of Legends patch 12.6, which is set to drop in just a couple of weeks.

Edited by Danyal Arabi