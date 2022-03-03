Kassadin might be getting new splash art as the update hits the League of Legends PBE server

Kassadin mains might be in for a treat when League of Legends patch 12.6 finally drops in a couple of weeks, as Riot is seemingly thinking of giving him a new splash art.

While there has been no official news from the developers, players still found The Void Walker's updated splash on the PBE test servers.

SkinSpotlights @SkinSpotlights New Kassadin Splash Art on the PBE New Kassadin Splash Art on the PBE https://t.co/o5emvfr4jY

For those unaware, PBE is where Riot introduces changes first to test them out, and then finally pushes them into the main servers through the official patch update.

Hence, his splash art suddenly getting an update on the server is a good hint that Riot Games is definitely looking to introduce it on the live servers as well.

Kassadin’s splash art update will look to tie in with Riot’s focus on the Void in League of Legends Season 12

Polished by the Riot team Kassadin's splash was done once again by West Studio. The artists who worked on it are:Sketch was by Mingchen Shen artstation.com/mshen Rendered by @DeivCalviz Polished by the Riot team Kassadin's splash was done once again by West Studio. The artists who worked on it are:Sketch was by Mingchen Shen artstation.com/mshenRendered by @DeivCalviz Polished by the Riot team https://t.co/bBNcImPHlQ

While the sudden splash art change in the PBE was unexpected, the very fact that Riot is looking to make a few updates to Kassadin does not come as much of a surprise.

The developers have previously mentioned that for Season 12 they will be providing additional focus on the Void. Needless to say, as soon as the year kicked off, they had already introduced updates to Malzahar’s lore so that it could tie in directly with the new Void champion that Riot is looking to introduce later in the season.

So it’s highly likely that the updated splash art has to do with all the Void events that the developers have planned for League of Legends Season 12.

Additionally, when compared to the current splash art, players can see a significant amount of changes to Kassadin’s design in the updated PBE one.

He seems to be boasting a lot of traits that are similar to that of Kai’Sa. The hardships and difficulties that he must have faced as a void walker are evoked by features like shoulder pads with Void spikes, a menacing pose, and torn robes.

The Kassadin splash art update is expected to go live with League of Legends patch 12.6, which drops in less than two weeks.

