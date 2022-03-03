Rengar’s mini-rework to finally arrive with League of Legends patch 12.6, as Riot details all changes to his kit

Rengar’s mini-rework in League of Legends was a long time coming, and it would seem that Riot Games will finally be pushing out his updates with patch 12.6.

The Rengar changes have been one of the most anticipated updates in season 11. However, the developers were not able to ship the rework last year.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Hey!



Finally made some time to bring the Rengar changes for y'all. This list will be heading out in 12.6.



Gonna give deeper context in followup tweets. I ended aiming to only ship changes that were positive for Rengar players. This wasn't the place for riskier changes.



1/5 Hey! Finally made some time to bring the Rengar changes for y'all. This list will be heading out in 12.6. Gonna give deeper context in followup tweets. I ended aiming to only ship changes that were positive for Rengar players. This wasn't the place for riskier changes. 1/5 https://t.co/XQfDOvkkpL

Fortunately for Rengar mains, the changes will finally be hitting the champion in a couple of weeks. The updates will officially go live with patch 12.6.

All Rengar changes planned for League of Legends patch 12.6

League of Legends designer on the Summoner's Rift team, Riot Phlox, tweeted some of the tentative Rengar changes a couple of hours ago. He outlined the reasons behind the long delay in shipping the rework and the goals the developers are hoping to accomplish with the upcoming changes.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Bonus: The Q crit changes are so that when playing low% Crit Rengar you're not just yolo hoping for a crit to be successful, and left out to dry if you don't get that 20/40%. This also means we can tune crit builds directly, if they're shit we bump up the number and vice versa Bonus: The Q crit changes are so that when playing low% Crit Rengar you're not just yolo hoping for a crit to be successful, and left out to dry if you don't get that 20/40%. This also means we can tune crit builds directly, if they're shit we bump up the number and vice versa

The designer had this to say about the delay in Rengar's rework:

“Rengar has some pretty awkward mechanics right now, especially with W and Passive. I think W not flowing into any assassination combo is a definite feels bad for a lot of his builds. Same with the weird ear flicks around Ferocity generation. It's very unforgiving and makes him very bush reliant (some of which is a good thing).”

Riot’s goal is to make Rengar more fun to play with and allow his ability combinations to be more fluid. They don't want him to be more reliant on brushes just to be effective in the game.

Phlox also pointed out:

“I settled on making sure I could get something out there that would make Rengar feel better to play rather than just keep sitting here hoping to find time to try to get some magical version of the character that might or might not actually be more fun.”

Listed below are all the Rengar changes planned for patch 12.6:

Unseen Predator (P):

[MODIFIED): When Rengar has no ferocity, his next leap generates 1 ferocity.

Ferocity Falloff Time: 8 >>> 10

Bonetooth Forgiveness Timer: 1.55 >>> 3s

Timing on the ability to leap from the brush is no longer variable by up to 0.25s

Range increased 25u to adjust

Jump Height: Slightly increased

Uses secondary resource bar for stacks, shows which stack came from leap

Savagery (Q):

Always counts as a critical strike, critical strike chance scales damage

Currently: 1% crit chance = 1 damage

Works on towers

Bola Strike (E):

[NEW]: No cast time when leaping

[NEW]: Reveals enemies for 2 seconds

R Reveal:

Just the Unit >>> small area around the unit

It’s important to note that the changes detailed by Phlox are tentative, and Riot will first be testing them out in the League of Legends PBE. Hence, the official patch might differ significantly from what has been highlighted here.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh