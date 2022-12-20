Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best mechanical keyboard deals

Holiday Sales 2022 is the perfect time to pick up mechanical keyboards, regardless of your preferences. Unlike membrane keyboards, mechanical versions offer far more durability and flexibility. However, this does come at a cost, and mechanical versions tend to be much more expensive than their cheaper membrane counterparts.

Thanks to great offers during the Holiday Sales 2022, mechanical keyboards can be hoovered for much cheaper. There's no shortage of options today, with users having more choices than ever.

Hence, selecting the best deal can often be confusing during the festivities, given the numerous offers across all retailers. The next five deals offer fantastic value and belong to products that every individual can reliably trust.

Top 5 mechanical keyboard deals during Holiday Sales 2022

5) Razer Huntsman Mini

Discounted Price: $69.99

Source: Newegg

The Razer Huntsman Mini is the 60% version of its full-bodied counterpart, and it's a fantastic device for every gamer out there. The compact size makes it perfect for every video game and ideal for those in the competitive scene.

The keyboard comes with optomechanical switches from Razer, which require lesser actuation force than standard mechanical keys. The Mini has two variants: Razer's purple switches and the more common red ones.

The red switches are linear and feel smooth even during long gaming sessions. It's perfect for those who must type very fast, although the keys' linear nature can occasionally induce some mistakes. Overall, it's a great deal during the Holiday Sales 2022, enjoying a 50% discount.

4) Steelseries Apex Pro Mini

Discounted Price: $189.99

Source: Amazon

This is one of the most expensive 60% mechanical keyboards available on the market, and there's good reason for it to be priced so high. Steelseries claims it to be the fastest keyboard on the market, thanks to its bare minimum requirement for actuation force.

It also comes with Steelseries' Omnipoint switches that claim to be ten times faster than their standard counterparts.

Most importantly, users can customize the amount of actuation they want from their keys. This makes the Steelseries Apex Pro Mini a highly versatile device for typing and gaming. Most importantly, it's a wireless choice, even better for those with limited room on their workstations.

3) Roccat Vulcan 121

Discounted Price: $79.99

Source: Amazon

The Roccat Vulcan 121 is a distinguished name in mechanical keyboards. With Holiday Sales 2022 reducing its selling price by half, there's never been a better time to pick it up.

Whether it's functionality or customization, the Vulcan 121 is a fantastic device. Unlike the two names on this list, this is a full-body keyboard with its dedicated Numpad and arrow keys.

With its trademarked Aimo lighting system, Roccat is perhaps the closest competitor to Razer. The premium mechanical keyboard includes a detachable palm rest and volume dial for added functionality. With a 50% discount on the occasion of the Holiday Sales 2022, the Roccat Vulcan 121 is a fantastic pick for all purposes.

2) Logitech G Pro

Discounted Price: $83

Source: Amazon

The Logitech G Pro is one of the most exciting options available for mechanical keyboards. It comes with Logitech's mechanical blue switches, which feel quite different from traditional ones.

Usually, the tactile nature of the blue switches makes them slightly inappropriate for gaming, but that's not the case over here. Moreover, the LIGHTSYNC technology allows gamers to retain their looks with onboard memory even if the software isn't installed.

The Logitech G Pro is a reliable name that keeps doing what needs to be done. It's highly durable, and the TKL design makes it easy in terms of portability and movement. As a result, the Holiday Sales 2022 offers the best possible chance for a new buyer to get a brilliant mechanical keyboard while making hefty savings in the process.

1) Razer BlackWidow V3

Discounted Price: $79.99

Source: Newegg

The Razer BlackWidow V3 is one of the most balanced mechanical keyboards on the market. It packs a punch well above its weight, whether it's looks or functionality.

The discount is currently applicable on the green switch variant, which has an actuation force of 50G. This is the perfect sweet spot to make the keyboard suitable for gaming and typing.

The premium keyboard has a massive 42% discount on the occasion of the Holiday Sales 2022. It also comes with a magnetic wrist rest which is RGB-eligible. Furthermore, the entire lighting setup can be controlled with the Chroma app, and it can also be coordinated within eligible video games.

