Logitech G G502 X PLUS review: Futuristic upgrade to a favorite design

Logitech, one of the most well-known brands in the computer peripherals space, launched the G502 X PLUS in August 2022. This update to the iconic G502 lineup is the culmination of formulae that have worked for the company in the past. Together with an iconic futuristic design, the mouse is a much-needed refresh to the series originally introduced in 2014.

Logitech was kind enough to send over the G502 X PLUS gaming mouse over for review. We ran the device through its paces to check whether the new design is a good option.

Pre-delivery

The official Logitech G502 X PLUS gaming mouse page (Image via Logitech G)

The G502 X lineup has three variants at the moment. These include the base model, which is wired and does not include RGB or low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity.

Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED is a step above this mouse. It packs low-latency LIGHTSPEED technology. However, users do not get RGB with it.

The G502 X PLUS is the highest-end variant that comes with RGB, alongside LIGHTSPEED technology and LIGHTFORCE mechanical switches.

Logitech also packs its flagship HERO 25K sensor with the mouse. Additionally, the device has LIGHTFORCE mechanical switches that are supposed to be a “breakthrough” in mouse switch history.

The mouse's advertised weight is 89 grams. It comes with some versatile design decisions. These include a dual-mode scroll wheel that users can use to either scroll super fast or switch to a ratcheted mode for precision.

The G502 X also has an adjustable DPI-shift button that can be placed close to the thumb or a bit away from it. It can even be removed completely.

The mouse is available in both black and white variants.

Overall, the G502 X lineup looks quite promising pre-delivery.

Unboxing the G502 X PLUS

Packaging of the G502 X (Image via Sportskeeda)

Logitech has developed a satisfying unboxing experience with the G502 X PLUS gaming mouse. The lid of the box lifts with slight resistance, which builds up the anticipation of what’s inside.

Box contents of the G502 X (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the box, we get the mouse, a USB receiver, a thumb grip, a charging cable, an extender, some paperwork, and a Logitech G sticker.

Shape

Shape of the G502 X (Image via Sportskeeda)

The G502 X has a unique shape. When viewed from an angle, it almost looks like an alien spaceship. Following the steps of its predecessor, the X variant has taken a non-conventional approach. This has resulted in a design that is extremely comfortable to grip.

Although the design approach locks the G502 X to right-hand users, the mouse nails every form of grip for 90% of humans on the planet. The claw and fingertip grip feels okay, but the palm and lag grip feels even better.

Being a lag grip person, I thoroughly enjoyed gripping this mouse over the NZXT Lift.

Surface and Build Quality

Surface of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

The surface of the G502 X has an elegant matte finish to it. The mouse weighs 104g by default. It has been built quite well. The mouse does not feel flimsy, and none of its parts flex while gripping.

Logitech has gradually shifted to a minimalist approach with its mouse design. This is evident in the language followed by the G502 X PLUS.

The G502 X with RGB turned on (Image via Sportskeeda)

The mouse gets rid of the frills and textures found in the original G502 mouse. The branding is also subtle as the mouse gets rid of the RGB around the Logitech G logo.

Overall, the G502 X PLUS is a massive overhaul in terms of its feel and build quality. It feels like a premium product on hand.

Buttons

The buttons on a G502 X (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech G502 mouse is known for its plethora of buttons, and its X variant does not change that. This mouse comes with a total of 11 buttons:

Left-click button Right-click button Scroll wheel-cum-button Onboard profile switch button DPI up button DPI down button Thumb up button Thumb down button DPI switch button Scroll wheel profile switch button Left and right scroll buttons

Logitech employs its in-house LIGHTFORCE switches in this mouse. According to the company, these switches pack the benefits of optical switches and the actuation feedback of mechanical switches in one.

The buttons on the G502 X PLUS feel responsive and tactile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some innovations set the G502 X apart from its competitors. The most important of them are the two modes of the scroll wheel.

Depending on the use-case scenario, users can either set the scroll wheel to a light free-floating mode or a ratchet-like mode that increases the resistance. The modes can be changed via a button on the mouse.

The loose mode decreases the resistance of the scroll wheel by a huge margin. Even the slightest touch of a finger will turn the wheel. The scroll wheel turns if the mouse lands hard on the surface. This makes it inconvenient for daily usage.

Overall, the buttons feel quite tactile, elegant, and responsive to this mouse.

Mouse Feet

The feet of the G502 X (Image via Sportskeeda)

The G502 X PLUS packs a massive chunk of mouse feet. These feet are made of PTFE to reduce friction while gliding on any surface.

The G502 X contains four feet in total. This includes a massive chunk at the top, one on the side, a small foot around the sensor, and a fourth C-shaped foot at the bottom.

The G502 X also comes with an inner compartment that stores the USB dongle. However, its plastic covering cannot be swapped for a PTFE cover, unlike the G Pro X Superlight.

Battery Life

The G502 X PLUS looks futuristic (Image via Sportskeeda)

Being a wireless mouse, the battery life of the G502 X needs special mention. Logitech has packed a massive battery in this mouse.

According to the advertised specs, the G502 X PLUS lasts around 37 hours with the RGB turned on. In reality, the mouse lasted for over 35 hours on one full charge.

Turning the RGB off extends the battery life by a huge margin. The advertised duration is 120 hours.

The mouse also charges pretty quickly. In my testing, it got to 100% from around ~4% within an hour.

The G502 X mouse also supports wireless charging via the Logitech G Powerplay wireless charging mats. With these mats, the mouse can enjoy unlimited battery life.

Sensor

The G502 X packs the HERO 25K sensor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech G502 X packs a high-end HERO 25K sensor. This sensor is high-quality and is among the best in the market.

The HERO 25K sensor goes from 100 DPI up to 25,600 DPI. DPI is completely customizable in steps of 50 DPI each.

The HERO 25K has proven to be a great reliable sensor. In my testing, I did not encounter any pixel skipping or acceleration issues with this sensor.

Performance

The front of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

The HERO 25K sensor is a high-quality sensor. It has previously been spotted in mice like the G PRO X Superlight and the G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless. I expected the sensor to perform extraordinarily well when paired with the G502 X as well.

LOD Test

LOD test of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the LOD test, the Logitech G502 X PLUS did not cross the 1 DVD mark. This result is extremely impressive and lines up with my findings on the G PRO X Superlight.

The result implies that the G502 X Superlight has a LOD of 1mm or even less.

Jitter Test

Jitter test results of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

The jitter test measures the movements that were registered by the sensor but never happened in real life.

In this test, the X variant of the G502 showed noticeable jitters. At low CPI, the noise cannot be noticed. However, after crossing the 2,400 CPI mark, the jitter became very prominent.

CPI Divergence Test

CPI divergence results of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

The CPI divergence test measures the actual tracking resolution of a sensor when a particular setting has been selected from the software. Being a high-end sensor, the HERO 25K did not disappoint me with this result.

CPI divergence represented in % (Image via Sportskeeda)

In every set CPI, the divergence is consistently below the 0.5% mark.

Perfect Control Speed Test

Perfect Control Speed Results of the G502 X Plus at 1600 CPI (Image via Sportskeeda)

The perfect control speed test measures the maximum velocity at which the sensor tracks any movement. This test is not accurate as it is limited by the maximum velocity of the human arm.

Being a high-end sensor, the HERO 25K sensor can track at much higher velocities than the numbers showcased by these graphs. But it gives us an idea of how smooth the tracking is.

At 1200 CPI, the G502 X tracked pretty smoothly. The response time was almost instantaneous, and the graph speaks for itself.

Perfect Control Speed test results of the G502 X Plus at 1600 CPI (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 1600 CPI, we get a similar result. However, a few outliers were noticed in the graph.

Perfect Control Speed Results of the G502 X Plus at 2400 CPI (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 2400 CPI, the same trend continues. A single outlier is noticed in the graph.

Speed Related Accuracy Variance Test

Speed Related Accuracy Variance Test of the G502 X PLUS (Image via Sportskeeda)

The speed-related accuracy variance test measures the accuracy of the sensor at different tracking speeds. In this test, I did a quick swipe with the mouse and then slowly brought it back to its original position.

The G502 X produced an acceptable result in this test. The graph is almost stable.

Polling Rate Test

Polling rate test at 125 Hz (Image via Sportskeeda)

The polling rate test measures the accuracy of the set polling rate from the sensor. The G502 X supports four polling rates. These include 125 Hz, 250 Hz, 500 Hz, and 1000 Hz.

At 125 Hz, we see a stable graph. However, some outliers were noticed towards the beginning of the test.

Polling rate test at 250 Hz (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 250 Hz, the graph is all over the place. Several outliers were noticed throughout.

Polling rate test at 500 Hz (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 500 Hz, the same trend continues. However, the range of deviation is 100 Hz, between 460 Hz and 560 Hz. Thus, the results are acceptable.

Polling rate test at 1000 Hz (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 1000 Hz, the graph shows huge deviations. The outliers range up to higher than 3000 Hz.

Overall, the performance of the G502 X is on point. This sensor is high-quality, and the performance results speak for it.

Software

The first screen of the G Hub software (Image via Sportskeeda)

The G502 X packs the polished Logitech G HUB software, which offers insane customization options for the mouse.

In terms of DPI customization, users can use a slider to choose the perfect DPI that fits their gaming uses. Users can also choose between four polling rates starting at 125 Hz. The polling rates get doubled as you go up.

The Logitech G502 X PLUS in the G Hub software (Image via Sportskeeda)

The software allows users to remap the keys to any function available by pressing a combo of keys on the keyboard. Users can also set up macros via this software.

In terms of lighting customization, users also get a plethora of options. The mouse has a total of eight lighting zones. One gets full control over which color one wants to set in each of these zones.

Lighting customization options in the G Hub software (Image via Sportskeeda)

The software also has a few animations to choose from. Users can set the speed of these animations by choosing the exact time of milliseconds from the software.

G Hub software is a great option for controlling any peripheral. It did not fail to disappoint while controlling the G502 X either.

Value

The Logitech G502 X is one of the most expensive options in the market (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech G502 X PLUS has been priced at a premium of $159.99. In India, the mouse costs ₹15,495. This makes it a bit too expensive for most gamers.

However, users must remember that the mouse is as good as it gets. It packs some out-of-the-box innovations that add a new dimension to the gameplay experience.

While the price might make it a bit underwhelming for several users, Logitech’s flagship device will not disappoint any gamer.

Conclusion

The Logitech G502 X PLUS is a great gaming mouse (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product reviewed: Logitech G G502 X PLUS gaming mouse (review unit provided by Logitech)

Release date: August 30, 2022

Size: 131.4 mm x 79.2 mm x 41.1 mm (LxDxH)

Weight: 104g

Interface: 10 buttons

Connectivity: Wireless/Wired

Contents: Logitech G G502 X PLUS gaming mouse, USB dongle, charging cable, thumb grip, extender, Logitech G sticker, paperwork

System requirements: macOS X 10.14 and later, Windows 7 and later

