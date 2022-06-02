5 best wireless mice for Valorant (2022)

Using wireless mice to play first-person shooter games is generally quite helpful. Annoying wires will never come in the way while making fast movements which is convenient and removes any resistance while gaming for the most control.

Wireless technology for mice has certainly come a long way over the years to the point where it is impossible to distinguish the performance between the two types. Moreover, they have become efficient enough to make use of the battery for long amounts of time before re-charging is required, so there is a minimal chance of the battery running out in the middle of a firefight. Obviously, Valorant is a game where high precision is necessary, and the best wireless mice will help players reach that level of accuracy.

Top 5 wireless mice for Valorant

1) Razer Deathadder V2 X Hyperspeed - $60

The Deathadder mice by Razer generally have a classic design (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 14000 Weight 86g Battery Life Up to 615 hours Programmable Buttons 7

A wireless Deathadder mouse is something Razer fans have been waiting a long time for, and Razer has released the trialed and tested mouse in a wireless body. The mouse already has 13 million units sold, which proves how iconic and effective this design is. The ergonomic shape of the mouse fits perfectly in most palms, which helps give the player a comfortable grip.

The mouse can be connected via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle, but not wired. The top part of the mouse can be removed to expose a hybrid battery slot that can house either one AA battery or one AAA battery, both lasting a solid amount of time. The mouse has an onboard memory profile so that you can save your custom keybinds and DPI and connect to various systems. Also, the 5G advanced optical sensor is responsive with pixel-perfect precision going up to 14,000 DPI, which is more than enough for FPS gamers.

2) Glorious Model O Wireless Edition - $80

Glorious Model O Wireless Edition (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 19000 Weight 69g Battery Life 71 hours Programmable Buttons 6

An excellent overall mouse that is not lacking in any department, the Model O is comfortable to hold, has a great sensor, is incredibly lightweight, and has an exceptional battery life with mechanical switches and RGB lighting.

The Glorious Model O connects via a 2.4GHz dongle which comes in the box with a USB extender, a USB-C cable for charging, and some Glorious stickers. It has high-quality PTFE feet that glide smoothly on most surfaces without any resistance.

3) Logitech G305 Shroud Edition - $129

A refreshed version of the original G305 (Image via Logitech)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight 75g Battery Life 145 hours Programmable Buttons 5

The mouse was designed after Logitech and Shroud collaborated, and out came a balanced, high-performance mouse that is used by the most renowned gamer in the industry himself. The superb battery life of 145 hours will make you forget about the wireless part of this mouse, but it can be used while charging via a USB-C cable as well.

It has onboard memory storage and PTFE feet, which makes it smooth to glide on most types of surfaces, and the 25,000 DPI sensor helps you be accurate while playing Valorant.

4) Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $139

One of the best lightweight mice (Image via Logitech)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight >63g Battery Life 70 hours Programmable Buttons 5

Weighing less than 63 grams, the hand of an FPS gamer will feel like one with this mouse when going for those clean flickshots. The Logitech G Pro X has a simple design, colored in matte black and made up of solid plastic with two buttons on the left. The ergonomic design is suited for right-handed gamers and is a go-to choice for many professional gamers. However, the mouse does not have RGB lighting, but that is something deliberately omitted by the manufacturers to save on battery life and reduce weight.

The mouse has onboard storage to save keybinds and DPI profiles, and the battery life is good enough to last a few gaming sessions.

5) Razer Viper V2 Pro - $149

The latest mouse by Razer (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 30000 Weight 58g Battery Life 80 hours Programmable Buttons 5

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is one of the lightest wireless mice designed for professional gamers. With its minimalistic design, it lacks RGB, has 5 programmable buttons and has durable optical switches. Razer has improved an already great mouse and reduced the weight drastically without removing any necessary features.

The mouse was released in May of this year and has the latest technology by Razer, including an optical sensor that can reach up to 30,000 DPI, which is definitely overkill for FPS gamers, but this is to ensure that it is precise at such a high sensitivity. The only downside is that it's one of the most expensive mice in the wireless category.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

