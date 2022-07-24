5 best gaming mice for competitive Valorant (2022)

The best mice have a combination of top-notch sensors, being lightweight, reliable wireless connectivity, long battery life, and an ergonomic shape and size that is comfortable for the user's palm. In first-person-shooter (FPS) games, accuracy is of the highest priority and users need to be precise when making sudden movements and flicks.

For FPS games like Valorant, having a good mouse is extremely important. The one peripheral that dictates your gameplay the most is your mouse, and users should research which option would be the best for them. This article will list the best mice that players can buy that will help them improve their Valorant experience.

Gaming mice can be the make-or-break in your competitive experience in Valorant

1) Glorious Model O Minus - $39.99

Glorious Model O Minus (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 12000 Weight 58g Battery Life N/A Buttons 6

Model O Minus by Glorious is an ambidextrous mouse with a honeycomb design which helps the manufacturer reduce weight but not trade performance. The cut-outs are also helpful in keeping users' palm cool during long gaming sessions.

This mouse is debatably one of the best-wired gaming mice, it is incredibly lightweight with a quality sensor for the highest accuracy, and has RGB lighting as an added bonus.

The best part is that it only costs $40 and offers performance that is as good as flagship mice. The company also sells a wireless version of this mouse which costs $20 more.

2) Logitech G303 Shroud Edition - $99.99

Logitech G305 Shroud Edition (Image via Logitech)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight 75g Battery Life 145 hours Buttons 8

In collaboration with Logitech, Shroud has designed a modified and improved G303 — arguably one of the best wireless mice to play FPS games with. The newly appointed Sentinels player has also mentioned that he will be using this mouse in the upcoming Valorant tournament in August, ensuring that it is meant for professional gaming.

The wireless mouse is wider and longer compared to the original G303. Although not the most lightweight mouse on the market, this weight class is a preference for many gamers. Lastly, it has top-notch specifications and is quite durable, making it a solid choice for FPS gaming.

3) Logitech G Pro X SuperLight - $149.99

Logitech G Pro X Superlight (Image via Amazon)

Maximum DPI 25000 Weight 59g Battery Life 70 hours Buttons 5

G Pro X Superlight by Logitech is the go-to choice for professional gamers because of its minimalistic design, perfect shape, and performance. It has all the necessary features and nothing more or less.

The ergonomic shape is suitable for right-handed gamers and with it weighing less than 60 grams, the user feels like one with the mouse, helping them achieve flick shots without hassle.

The mouse does not have RGB lighting, but that does not affect performance at all, and rather helps save battery life. It comes with onboard storage and DPI profiles so that it can be used on multiple systems without the need to tweak its settings each time.

4) Razer Viper V2 Pro - $149.99

The newest mouse by Razer (Image via Razer)

Maximum DPI 30000 Weight 58g Battery Life 80 hours Programmable Buttons 5

Razer has designed the Viper V2 Pro for professional gamers as it has significantly improved this version over its predecessor. The manufacturer has reduced the mouse's weight without removing bargaining performance, the features removed to reach low weight were side-grips and RGB lighting.

It's uncommon for mice to have such a highly sensitive optical sensor that can achieve a maximum DPI of 30,000, which is overkill for FPS gamers but ensures precision. The lightweight mouse is extremely sturdy, has an ambidextrous shape, and uses a new generation of optical switches.

5) FinalMouse Starlight Pro Medium- TenZ - $189.99

Maximum DPI 20000 Weight 47g Battery Life 160 hours Programmable Buttons 6

Recently, one of the best Valorant professional players, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, who plays for Sentinels, collaborated with Finalmouse to create a tweaked Starlight-12.

The chassis has been upgraded, and is now made up of a lightweight magnesium alloy. The base has been redesigned into a new material called Ultem, a high-strength plastic that allows wireless signals to pass through while maintaining rigidity.

The new mouse has a built-in "overclick" protection that removes all double-clicking issues, making it more consistent and reliable. The TenZ version comes with a new look with an anodized metallic finish and a glossy ceramic center line.

It is still more or less the same mouse but has minor improvements that make it an upgrade worth making.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

