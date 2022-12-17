Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers Costume Quest 2 as the free game on Day 3

The saga of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offering free games continues with Costume Quest 2 being the deal on the third day. Earlier on December 15, the Winter Sale commenced on the PC digital store, which has grown into one of the biggest retailers for the platform.

The festive sale has brought a host of big discounts for all members who can now get amazing deals for their families and themselves. Given the timeline of the sale, this is the perfect chance for members to pick up games at a bargain.

Wario64 @Wario64 Costume Quest 2 is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Costume Quest 2 is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another MYSTERY GAME will be free tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/TugpO10FMi

There's a good solution for those who might be short on budget as the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers a free game every day. These deals last 24 hours after they go live, and players can redeem the titles to keep them forever.

All the games usually cost a premium charge, but the offerings ensure that players can add them to their accounts for free. This can only be done when the offers are active, and players will have to spend the full amount otherwise.

The Epic Games Store offers such free titles every week, and announces a new lot on Thursdays. Things differ during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale when the offerings change after every 24 hours. Players will have 12 more such occasions over the next two weeks, as the store will be offering 15 free games.

It remains to be seen which games will appear over the next few days and whether they can match the offerings of the previous sales. While Epic has offered both indie titles and AAA hits in the past, this year's profile has been smaller in comparison.

Costume Quest 2 is an underwhelming offer on Day 3 of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale

It would be wrong to blame Costume Quest 2 for apparently a poor offering by Epic's usual standards. Many had expected a major AAA release to appear on the third day, but that hasn't been the case.

Costume Quest 2 is the perfect game for someone who wants to enjoy the Halloween period. It has an interesting story that takes players on a peculiar journey. Developed by Double Fine, it was released on the Epic Games Store in late 2020.

It's a relatively simple title that can be fun for some players, especially since they won't have to spend any money. Those interested in playing the game during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will need to redeem it within the next 23 hours, or else they will have to pay the full amount to buy.

