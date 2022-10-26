The best horror games to play for Halloween are the ones that scare you, make you scream, and jump. These are the games that are going to make this Halloween the best one yet.

Almost nothing is better than getting a good scare from a horror game. There's something about the feeling of being crept up on or approaching a monster that feels different in a horror game compared to a movie. Perhaps it is the sense of control - or lack thereof.

What makes horror games so scary? For many people, it's the suspense and fear of the unknown. Horror games often create an atmosphere of uneasiness and tension, which can be very unsettling for players. Additionally, many horror games feature graphic and disturbing content, which can be quite scary for some people.

These games also tend to be very challenging, which can add to the feeling of anxiety. Overall, horror games are scary because they can be very suspenseful, challenging, and disturbing.

So, for those players who are brave enough and who are looking for some scares this Halloween, check out these five horror games that are sure to give you a good fright.

Outlast 2, Layers of Fear, and more horror games to play this Halloween

1) Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7 is one of the best horror games to play for Halloween. The game is set in a creepy, abandoned house, located in the middle of nowhere in Louisiana. The only problem is that the house is not in fact abandoned, and is instead filled with deadly mold creatures that want nothing more than to destroy the player.

The game is packed with jump scares galore, and the atmosphere is top-notch for a horror game. Players must use their wits and weapons to survive in this house from hell. There is no doubt that this game is extremely suspenseful and will keep players on the edge of their seats. For those looking for a truly terrifying experience, Resident Evil 7 is the perfect game.

2) The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 is one of the best horror games to play for Halloween. The game is set in Union, a dilapidated town that was once home to a psychiatric hospital. The protagonist, Sebastian Castellanos, must explore the town and uncover its dark secrets in order to save his daughter, Lily.

The only problem is that the entire town has changed and all the residents have either been killed or transformed into terrifying abominations. Not for the faint of heart, this game has non-stop heart-pounding action and can really leave players in shock.

This is perhaps one of the best choices in horror for those brave enough to pick this game and give it a go.

3) Outlast 2

Few things are more spine-chilling than a good horror game, and Outlast 2 is one of the best. Set in the eerie woods of Temple Gate, Colorado, Outlast 2 follows the story of journalist Blake Langermann as he investigates the mysterious death of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe.

With its atmospheric setting and jump-out-of-your-seat scares, Outlast 2 is sure to send a chill down your spine. The only thing scarier than a horror game - is one where all you can do is run and hide (and record with your camera).

This one is truly one of the most horrifying games out there and should not be attempted by anyone who is not prepared for full-on horror.

4) Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear is a psychological horror story that tells the tale of a painter who descends into madness. Players will feel the effects of it on their own psyche as they strive to uncover the dark past and figure out the secrets contained within.

Featuring a horrifying atmosphere and a dark storyline, this game is sure to frighten and thrill even the most seasoned horror veterans.

5) Amnesia

Amnesia is a horror game that is considered to be one of the best in the genre. It is a must-play for any horror fan. The game is set in a castle where you must uncover the dark secrets that it holds.

One of the reasons this game has held up and is talked about so much is because, in this game, players cannot fight back. This simple fact amps up the horror into overdrive, because with no way to fight back, all players can do is run and hide - or pray they can make it through.

Not only must players fight to keep their sanity, but they must also evade scary monsters while stuck inside a huge castle. Because of the way the atmosphere is set up, players will continuously be in darkness and must be very brave if they want to see it through to the end.

