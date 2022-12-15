Epic Games Store Holiday Sale goes live - Start and end dates, best offers, free games, and more

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has returned more extensive than ever, with incredible deals to take advantage of over the festive period. Being the final mainstream sale of the year, it returns with special offers for all its users. Aside from the discounts, members can also take advantage of several free games daily.

Based on last year's experience and the current countdown, there appears to be a mystery game on offer daily. The offer for the first day has already been released, with the Bloons TD 6 being free. There are some significant discounts as well, including on some of the latest releases in 2022.

Let's look at how long the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will be live for all the members. Moreover, some of the offers are better than the rest, which gamers should take full advantage of.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers the best chance to gamers to take full advantage of the festive period

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale will cover the entire festive period, just like the last few years. The sale commenced a few minutes back and will last until January 5. So, this will cover the Christmas period and New Year, which brings great opportunities for gamers for their personal and gifting purposes.

This year's sale brings some great offers, with the likes of FIFA 23 getting a 60% discount on the Standard Edition. It's a perfect opportunity for PC players as this year's game has received features like HyperMotion 2.0 and Crossplay on PC. It will be worthwhile for all those who are lovers of football/sports games.

PlayStation classics like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and God of War 2018 have also received some great discounts. Buyers can pick up the first one at 25% while the latter has a more significant discount at 40%. Both games were released in 2022 for PC players, so the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale offers a great chance for enthusiasts to get some handy savings.

Older classics from Rockstar, like Red Dead Redemption II and GTA V, also offer exciting discounts. Both games are cult hits that have won several laurels and are still actively played. As a result, buyers can save part of their budgets by picking either or both titles during this period.

Many more offers like this will all be active until the end of January 5. All such requests can be availed directly from the app or any suitable browser. Aside from third-party games, all Epic titles like Fall Guys and Fortnite have exciting in-game offers.

Moreover, there will be free games every day while the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is live. These games are premium in nature and would cost real money. However, thanks to the festive period offer, members can redeem them at no extra cost.

Additionally, there's a 25% discount coupon available on appropriate amounts. This coupon can be combined with individual offers, thus allowing an even more significant saving. Overall, this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to expand their existing libraries without burning a hole in their pockets.

