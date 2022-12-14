Epic Games Store daily free games - Expected dates, possible titles, and more

When it comes to free games and Epic Games Store, it's a combination that has been very rewarding for the community. Since opening the store, Epic has routinely provided free premium games to all its members. Usually, members get anywhere between one to three premium games every week without spending a penny.

However, there are also special occasions like the annual sales, when plenty of titles get big discounts. Epic Games Store increases the number of freebies they provide to make matters even more interesting for the members, and something similar could soon occur if rumors about the Winter Sales turn out to be true.

Every year, the winter season becomes a festive period for every gamer, thanks to the big sales of the Epic Games Store. It allows players to pick up amazing titles without spending huge amounts.

Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 could once again bring the daily offerings of free game

At the time of writing, Epic Games Store hasn't revealed much to the consumer regarding the winter sales. However, expectations are along the lines for the mega event to return around December 15, 2022. Last year, the event began on December 16 and brought 15 days of free games.

When someone observes the official website, there's a counter for a mystery game. At the time of writing, the timer ends on Thursday, December 16, at 3:00 PM UK Time. For users in the United States, the time converts to 4:00 AM PT/7:00 AM ET. Indian users must check the store on or after 8:30 PM on December 16 to check what mystery gifts they have unraveled.

Incidentally, mystery gifts have been a staple of Epic Games Store sales. Unless there's a radical change in this year's pattern, the current countdown likely hints at the commencement of the upcoming winter sale. It should be noted that the store offers premium titles for free at the same time every Thursday. However, the game being offered for free is mentioned a week before it becomes available.

At this point, it's hard to predict which titles will be offered for free. Last year saw the inclusion of AAA and indie titles, some of which were very popular. One of the best offerings came on the last day of the sale, when the Tomb Raider trilogy was offered at no additional cost.

Before that, games like Neon Abyss and Loop Hero acted as interesting choices for those who wanted to enjoy something different. Games like Vampyr and Mutant Year Zero also offered interesting experiences to those who enjoy such games.

It's unlikely that all those titles from last winter will be put on sale this time. This makes the upcoming festive period on the Epic Games Store even more interesting. Moreover, it remains to be seen what kind of offers and discounts will be available to users.

Games usually get massive discounts during the Christmas and New Year period, along with special offers in games owned by Epic. With some big releases in 2022, some of them could potentially turn into great bargains in the upcoming holiday period.

