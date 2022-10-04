Fortnite is getting a secret vehicle from Rocket League

The Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration is returning to the popular battle royale video game. According to leakers, Epic Games will bring Octane, the most popular Rocket League vehicle, to its other game.

Apart from the vehicle, Epic is working on adding a few more Rocket League-themed items to the Creative mode as well. These items will most likely be available with the release of the next Fortnite Battle Royale update.

The two games have had several collaborations in the past. The latest collaboration was released in August 2022, during Chapter 3 Season 3. This happened during the Rocket League World Cup, and players had the chance to unlock some unique cosmetic items by completing exclusive challenges.

It is now time for another collaboration. This time around, Fortnite players will get a new car and possibly a limited-time game mode.

New Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration is just around the corner

Epic Games will soon release a new Rocket League collaboration to its battle royale game (Image via Epic Games)

According to iFireMonkey, one of the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leakers, Epic Games has added a new vehicle to the game data with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4. The vehicle, however, hasn't been made available in the game yet.

The vehicle is codenamed "Goofball," and it's none other than Octane, a popular car from Rocket League. Octane has been in the soccer game since its release and is frequently used by top players, which is why it's so popular.

Epic Games has released several new documents regarding Fortnite's Creative mode and its new devices. The video game developer published a special guide for the Octane Spawner Device, a new device that spawns Octane vehicles.

Octane is the most popular vehicle in Rocket League (Image via Epic Games)

Epic has created a demo island that will allow players to test out the new device. To access this island, players need to enter 7808-4434-5127 as the island code. Here is the in-game description of the device:

"The Octane Spawner is a lightweight vehicle made for defying gravity with its rocket boosting, jumping, and aerial maneuverability capabilities. You can even use this vehicle to wall drive, similarly to the Rocket League gameplay mechanics."

The device has a lot of different options and can be used in combination with other devices, such as Rocket Boost. The entire documentation for the new device can be found on Epic Games' official website.

Potential Rocket League limited-time game mode

Epic Games released a special Rocket League game mode in the past (Image via Epic Games)

iFireMonkey claims that Epic Games has added a playlist codenamed "Playlist_Goofball," which could mean that the game developer is preparing a Fortnite x Rocket League limited-time game mode.

Back in August, Epic released a new game mode in the Creative mode. However, there is a chance that the upcoming LTM (Limited Time Mode) could be something even better. Considering how good the Impostors mode was, it won't be surprising if Epic releases a Fortnite version of Rocket League very soon.

The next update will be released on Tuesday, October 4 and will bring a lot of new content to the video game.

