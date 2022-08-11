How to complete Fortnite x Rocket League quests

The Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration has brought free new cosmetic items to the popular game. Players can easily obtain these items by completing a couple of challenges or quests.

The new collaboration was released because of the ongoing Rocket League Championship Series. The final stage of the championship began on August 9, and fans can watch the best Rocket League players live from Fortnite Battle Royale itself.

This is the fourth Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration. We can expect these two games to collaborate many more times since Epic Games owns both of them.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Rocket League x Fortnite Trailer: Rocket League x Fortnite Trailer: https://t.co/nvqjaMbuCx

This article explains how to complete Fortnite x Rocket League challenges and earn four exclusive cosmetic items. Keep in mind that these are time-limited challenges that expire on Sunday, August 14.

Players can complete 4 Fortnite x Rocket League challenges/quests to get exclusive rewards

To complete the Fortnite x Rocket League challenges, you need to join the Rocket League Live island. This is a new island that has a very interesting twist.

It is a team deathmatch game mode, but you get to choose a Rocket League team you want to support during the match. When your team scores a goal, you get a power-up that gives you an advantage over your enemies.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Rocket League x Fortnite challenges do NOT have the proper numbers in game, despite it saying "1" for each challenge, it requires the following amounts: The Rocket League x Fortnite challenges do NOT have the proper numbers in game, despite it saying "1" for each challenge, it requires the following amounts: https://t.co/2IlhNlFBY7

There are four challenges that you need to complete in order to win the exclusive rewards. Considering how easy these challenges are, skilled players can complete them in just a few minutes.

Deal 250 damage to opponents at the RL Live Team Deathmatch - Nice Shot! emoticon

- Nice Shot! emoticon Eliminate three opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch - Golden Goal spray

- Golden Goal spray Deal 1500 damage to opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch - Rocket League Trophy Back Bling

Rocket League Trophy Back Bling Eliminate seven opponents at the RL Team Deathmatch - Regal Rocket Glider

There is a weird glitch that doesn't show the proper number of damage and eliminations required to complete the challenges. Epic Games is aware of the visual glitch and is working on fixing it.

The Fortnite x Rocket League challenges are straightforward and simply require you to deal damage to enemies and eliminate them. This is very easy, considering that players respawn once they are eliminated.

More Fortnite x Rocket League rewards

Rocket League players can even unlock exclusive cosmetic items in the game. The items are listed below:

Neon Runner Banner

Hustle Brows Topper

Aero Mage Wheels

RLCS Theme Anthem

To unlock these items, players need to use the "RocketLeagueLive" code. The code can be redeemed by opening the in-game settings, going to the Extras menu, and selecting Redeem Code.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The



: fn.gg/RL-Live Witness history on Champions Field 🏟️The @RLEsports World Championship is streaming now on Rocket League Live. Cheer on your favorite teams and earn in-game rewards in Fortnite and @RocketLeague Witness history on Champions Field 🏟️The @RLEsports World Championship is streaming now on Rocket League Live. Cheer on your favorite teams and earn in-game rewards in Fortnite and @RocketLeague.🔗: fn.gg/RL-Live https://t.co/EKQR8HhTQI

From August 9 to August 11, Fortnite Battle Royale players will be able to watch the Rocket League World Championship starting at 11:30 AM ET. However, the stream will be moved half an hour earlier and will start at 11 AM ET from August 12 to August 14.

The new game mode is extremely fun and allows players to play a Team Rumble-like game mode with power-ups. Unfortunately, it will only be available in the game for a couple of days.

