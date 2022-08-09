5 ways to make money from Fortnite

Many players make money from Fortnite and use the video game's popularity for their own benefit. Considering that the title has millions of daily active users, there are many ways they can use it to their advantage.

Epic Games has turned Fortnite Battle Royale into a worldwide sensation, and it is going strong almost five years after its release. Due to this, many gamers have made money from the game, and some have even made millions.

This article lists five ways to can make money from Fortnite. If loopers know enough about it or are incredibly skilled, they can use these methods as a starting point for their new careers.

This is how you can make money from Fortnite

1) Competitive gaming

Thanks to the popularity of the video game, Epic has released many multi-million tournaments in it. The most popular one was the Fortnite World Cup, which took place in 2019.

Several gamers have won big money in the tournament, including Bugha, who took home $3 million. He was only 16 when he joined the millionaire club, and the pro has won a lot of money since.

If users want to make money from Fortnite, playing competitive tournaments is an excellent means. Epic releases the Fortnite Championship Series each season, and the prize pool is usually around $3 million.

Many Fortnite competitive players are streamers and content creators, so they make additional money from these sources.

2) Streaming and content creation

Streaming may be the most profitable way to make money from Fortnite. Epic releases lots of new content almost every week, which is why fans of the game love watching streamers who keep up with all these new additions.

Many loopers have gained millions of followers and subscribers on popular streaming platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming. Ninja is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators. He's made millions from his streams and is still quite popular.

Streaming is not easy, and it requires a lot of dedication. Skilled gamers can quickly gain followers, while those who don't excel at video games can attract new fans by posting entertaining and funny content.

If users don't think livestreaming is for them, they can also make money from Fortnite by creating videos for YouTube. This type of content creation doesn't require live broadcast, yet it's very profitable.

3) Support-A-Creator code

The Support-A-Creator program is a fantastic method to make money from Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

If readers are content creators with more than 1,000 followers on any social media platform, they may apply for the Support-A-Creator program and make money from Fortnite Battle Royale.

This program is open to many creators worldwide and offers many benefits, including the publication of Creative maps and revenue share.

Once they join the program, loopers can share their own Support-A-Creator code that followers will be able to enter in the Item Shop. With every purchase these supporters make, players will be given 5% of the total transaction value.

For example, if a creator has 200 supporters and 100 purchased a Battle Pass (valued at $8), they would earn $40 that day. This is a fantastic way for creators to make money passively, and even though 5% doesn't seem like a lot, it adds up once they gain a lot of supporters.

Remember Ninja? In a month, he made more than $5 million from the Support-A-Creator program! This means that his supporters spent at least $100 million, which sounds like an insane amount.

This program is perfect for both Epic and creators. Whenever users who use a creator code make a purchase, the former shares 5% of the revenue with the creator whose code was used.

Otherwise, the game developer gets 100% of the revenue.

4) Carrying and boosting

Make money from Fortnite by carrying and boosting other players (Image via Epic Games)

Do readers ever carry others to a Victory Royale? Would they like to make money from Fortnite while doing so? If the answer to both questions is yes, they can start their career as a Fortnite booster.

Many skilled and talented loopers sell their services and carry less skilled gamers to wins. Some users enjoy having as many wins as possible on their win counter and don't mind spending money to make that happen.

If readers are good enough to beat players 2-on-1, they're probably good enough to charge for these services. However, they must remember that almost every Fortnite victory takes slightly more than 20 minutes.

If players want to make money from Fortnite by carrying others, they have to calculate their hourly rate carefully.

Even if they are not highly skilled, they can still make money from Fortnite by leveling up other accounts. However, this process is more complicated and requires others to send users their account info, which is not something Epic likes.

5) Social media pages

Many gamers make money from Fortnite by simply posting content on social media platforms. If readers believe they can find and post engaging content, they should give this a try.

YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram are all amazing places where they can start. If loopers make a YouTube channel, they can create compilations of different clips and post them, then make money from ad revenue.

Facebook and Instagram pages are another fantastic way to make money. Pages with hundreds of thousands of followers can make big money by simply posting clips, memes, and other engaging content. These pages often promote other players, services, or products, and they make money from Fortnite indirectly by doing so.

Another significant advantage of social media platforms is that they can get users to the main Support-A-Creator requirement. Once someone gains 1,000 followers or subscribers, they can apply for the program and promote the code on your platforms.

Creating and growing social media channels and pages takes a lot of time, but it's worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer