Fortnite: Ranking 8 best mods ever released

Fortnite Battle Royale has had a lot of success thanks to its frequent updates. Epic Games has released a lot of amazing content in the past few years, making the game popular all over the world.

However, the video game has also been changed by modders. They've released a lot of different mods that completely change the game and add new content to it. Unfortunately, these mods are only available on PCs and require players to download a separate version of the video game.

This article will rank the best Fortnite Battle Royale mods released so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

These Fortnite mods are truly fascinating

8) Breaking Bad

Fortnite Battle Royale players would love to see Walter White from Breaking Bad come into the game. A few weeks ago, there was a video that supposedly teased his release, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Fortunately, the popular TV show character can be used with mods. Besides Walter, players can also use his iconic van from the show!

Epic Games may bring this character to the video game at some point, but until that happens, players can use a modified version of the game to use him as an outfit.

7) The skyscraper city

Tilted Towers would look tiny next to these massive skyscrapers (Image via Epic Games)

If you think that Tilted Towers is a big city, take a look at the image above. These skyscrapers are massive and one of the most popular Fortnite mods of all time.

While it is very unlikely that Epic Games will add such a city to the video game, one has to wonder what it would look like. This POI would have more than a hundred chests and would definitely be the most amazing landing spot ever released into the game.

Fighting on the streets of this city is incredible, but rooftop combat is even more impressive. We can only hope that Epic will release this city on the map at one point.

6) Pac-Man

Pac-Man has already been added to Fortnite Battle Royale. Unfortunately, the iconic gaming character is just a back bling that can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.

Many players want to get him as an outfit, but this is very unlikely to happen due to the shape of the character. Fortunately, Brux, one of the most popular modders, made a mod that allows players to use Pac-Man as an outfit!

Watching Pac-Man dominate his opponents in Fortnite is hilarious, especially when he does it after cranking 90s!

5) New building pieces

Building is one of the most important aspects of Fortnite Battle Royale. This mechanic is what separates the Epic Games' battle royale title from other titles of the same genre. Despite releasing many groundbreaking changes in the past few years, Epic has never changed building pieces.

Back in September 2017, when the video game first came out, players were able to build four basic shapes: walls, floors, ramps, and cones. These shapes could then be edited into more advanced shapes, such as half-walls or L-shaped stairs.

Brux released a Fortnite mod that introduced a few new build shapes to the video game. The most interesting shape from the mod is the sphere, which allows players to build instant protection around themselves.

The popular modder also released a simple tree that could be built with wood. While trees don't offer a lot of protection from enemies, they can be used to trick opponents and get better angles on them.

4) Minecraft

Long before Fortnite Battle Royale was released, many gamers were in love with Minecraft. This video game is still popular and has a very active community thanks to its frequent and exciting updates.

Epic Games has released a Creative mode for Fortnite, allowing players to create their own structures and mini-games. However, Brux took it to the next level by combining elements from the battle royale title with Minecraft.

The final result was fantastic as it allowed the modder to create Fortnite structures using Minecraft building blocks. Considering that Minecraft blocks are much smaller, players can build whatever they want with them, which is terrific.

3) Peter Griffin

This is what Peter Griffin looks like in the popular battle royale video game (Image via Retali8/YouTube)

Almost every Fortnite Battle Royale player is familiar with the Peter Griffin story. Back in Chapter 2 Season 5, Epic Games released several items related to the popular TV show character to the game data.

The items were leaked by dataminers shortly after, and the community believed that the Family Guy protagonist would be added to the game. Unfortunately, this hasn't happened yet, and it appears that the game's developers simply trolled its players.

Modder, who goes under the name boredcrow24, has brought the popular character to the video game through mods. He looks hilarious yet unique.

2) Battle Bus vehicle

Have you ever wanted to drive a Battle Bus? Here is your chance (Image via Retali8/YouTube)

Fortnite Battle Royale players can thank the Battle Bus driver, but they cannot take control of it themselves. Epic Games has released the Armored Battle Bus in Chapter 3 Season 2, but unfortunately, it cannot fly.

The Battle Bus mod allows players to become bus drivers themselves. The iconic vehicle looks fantastic, and players can use it to move from one part of the map to another.

1) Fighter jet

Taking control over the skies with a fighter jet (Image via Retali8/YouTube)

Epic Games has released numerous unique vehicles into Fortnite Battle Royale, yet the best one was created with a mod. The mod allows players to take control over the skies with a fighter jet, which is incredibly fast.

The fighter jet is so fast that players can move from one side of the island to another in just a few seconds. Furthermore, its design is awe-inspiring!

Adding this vehicle to live servers would ruin the game's balance, which is why Epic Games will probably never do it. However, players who want to try it can do so by installing this custom video game mod.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far