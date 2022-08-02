3 best things about Fortnite (& 3 disliked)

Epic Games has made Fortnite Battle Royale one of the best video games of all time. It has gained lots of popularity all over the globe and has broken numerous records.

There are many reasons for this, and Epic should get much credit for releasing amazing content into the title. Constant changes and unique things are a big reason Fortnite still has millions of daily active players and why it's already one of the most popular games ever released.

These are some of most amazing things released to Fortnite

1) Live events

Whether you are in love with Fortnite Battle Royale or despise it, you have to admit that Epic has done a fantastic job with live events. They get millions of users in the game at the same time and usually break streaming platforms.

The popular video game is unique thanks to live events, and loopers look forward to them every season. The last live event, called The Collision, had them controlling a giant Mecha robot and beating Dr. Slone, one of the game's main antagonists.

Live events began in Chapter 1 Season 4 and have been insanely popular for more than four years. There's unlikely to be a live event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 3, but fans are hoping it happens.

2) Collaborations

Many Fortnite gamers dislike collaborations, but the truth is that they are a big reason why the video game is still so popular. The battle royale game has numerous Marvel and DC heroes, athletes, celebrities, and other icons.

It's incredible to have Darth Vader, LeBron James, Arianna Grande, and Black Widow in the same squad. Most collaborations bring cosmetic items to the title, and players who don't like them can ignore them.

Considering that Epic is trying to expand its metaverse, we can expect many more Fortnite collaborations to be released in the future. Another Marvel season may also be in development!

3) Constant changes

Fortnite has gotten numerous changes in the past few years (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale, released in September 2017, is currently in its third chapter. The video game has undergone massive changes in the past few years and looks nothing like its version from 2017.

Epic has released three different versions of the in-game map, and each has had lots of changes. Furthermore, there have been various weapons in the title, and not even the iconic SCAR is available anymore.

While some players don't like constant updates, they are necessary to keep the title alive. If Epic stopped releasing new content, most of them would get bored after a month or two, and the user base would drastically decrease.

Due to its ever-changing nature, Fortnite Battle Royale requires them to accept and adapt to new changes. If they don't, they will keep losing games and eventually stop playing the game.

Epic needs to do something about these things

1) Meta keeps changing

Constant changes are entertaining, but Epic sometimes does too much. Most Fortnite loopers are okay with map changes, but many have problems with the constantly-changing meta.

Meta (most effective tactics available) is a massive part of every competitive video game. However, the developer changes it frequently. These significant changes happen every second month, sometimes even after a week or two.

The video game should get a healthy dose of balance changes and avoid making certain items overpowered. Unfortunately, one of the main complaints gamers have is that the meta often keeps changing.

While this issue is not very persistent with casual players, it's a big problem for the competitive community. Many competitive pros make a lot of money playing Fortnite, so it makes sense that they don't want to constantly get used to new changes.

2) Skill-based matchmaking

Skill-based matchmaking is supposed to match users against opponents of the same skill level. While this idea sounds fantastic as it makes the game fun for everyone, the truth is that matchmaking is often manipulated.

Fortnite loopers can easily manipulate the matchmaking system to get easier lobbies. They can do this in numerous ways, and it doesn't take much effort, which is why many do it.

While winning games is extremely fun, gamers who abuse the matchmaking system ruin the fun for others, which has become an enormous issue.

Skill-based matchmaking was first released to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 2. It has undergone several changes, but it's still far from perfect.

Epic may have to start banning players who abuse the system, but this is unlikely to happen in casual game modes.

3) Crossplay

Crossplay makes the video game fun, but it also has a lot of disadvantages (Image via Epic Games)

Users don't have to worry if their friends have the same gaming console. Crossplay is enabled, which makes it much easier and simpler for them to team up and play with or against each other.

As impressive as this feature is, it has many disadvantages. One of the main problems is the mixed lobbies, which consist of PC, console, and mobile loopers.

In this situation, PC gamers have a considerable advantage over console players, while the latter can easily outplay their mobile opponents. Additionally, smartphone players with high-end devices have an advantage over those who play on entry-level gadgets, and so on.

Mixed lobbies are a huge problem, and battle royale users hope Epic will disable them at some point. While there is a way for loopers to turn off crossplay, doing this results in extremely long queue times, which is not worth it.

