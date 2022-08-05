Fortnite glitch makes players immune to fall damage

A new Fortnite glitch allows players to be completely immune to fall damage! This is a game-breaking glitch as it gives players a massive advantage over their enemies, which is why Epic Games should fix it as soon as possible.

The Fortnite glitch is perfect for those who love to build skybases without risking death via fall damage. Furthermore, the glitch can be used very easily and without much effort.

StreakyFly | Fortnite News @StreakyFly It's been 3 years since the release of Shockwave Grenade! It's been 3 years since the release of Shockwave Grenade! 💢 https://t.co/5jwnvAKpN5

This article will explain how to take advantage of the latest Fortnite glitch and the benefits it offers. Considering how serious the glitch is, it will most likely be removed from the game very soon, so players should try it quickly before it's snatched away.

How to be impervious to fall damage in Fortnite

Epic Games introduced the Reality Seed with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players can plant these seeds and get amazing weapons and items from them, including Mythic weapons.

The latest Fortnite glitch allows players to gain fall damage immunity using Reality Seeds. The process is quite complicated for players about to try it the first time, but once they are familiar with it, it's very easy.

To be impervious to fall damage, players need to plant Reality Seeds on the spawn island. Considering that the island is inaccessible once players get on the Battle Bus, they have to use another glitch (Crash Pad teleportation glitch) to get to it.

If you are interested in gaining fall damage immunity in Chapter 3 Season 3, here are the steps you need to take:

Obtain Reality Seeds.

Obtain three Crash Pads and stack them on top of each other.

Get into a vehicle and make it face the spawn island.

Boost into the Crash Pad stack, and it will send you flying to the spawn island.

When you are on the spawn island, plant the seeds.

Leave the game, and the Reality Seeds will be waiting for you on the spawn island.

Pick fruit from them and obtain the Shockwave Grenade.

Launch yourself in the air with the grenade, and do not land until the Battle Bus starts.

The only tricky part is getting to the spawn island, which can be done easily after a few attempts. The idea is to launch yourself into the air with a Shockwave Grenade once the Battle Bus launches. If you hit the ground, the Fortnite glitch will not work.

By doing this, you will gain fall damage immunity for an entire match! To gain the immunity again, simply repeat the entire process in a new match.

Another method to render fall damage ineffective

Popular YouTuber GKI shared another method for gaining fall damage immunity in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. To do this, you need to use the Shockwave Grenade and the Grapple Glove right after. When you fall to the ground, you have to slide immediately, and you will gain fall damage immunity.

Jumping will cancel this effect, so make sure to avoid pressing the jump button while the glitch is active, or you will disable the fall damage glitch.

GKI is very popular on YouTube, and his videos mostly get Epic Games' attention. Due to this, fans can expect the development team to work on fixing these Fortnite glitches very soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far