Fortnite has a new teleporting glitch in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Battle Royale players can use the Ripsaw Launcher to perform many amazing actions in the video game. However, it turns out that the recently-released item can also be used to teleport all over the map as well.

A new glitch was recently discovered, which essentially allows players to move from one side of the map to another without much effort. While this is far from a game-breaking glitch, it's a major concern since it gives some players an unfair advantage, which is why many are hoping that Epic Games will fix it soon.

Unfortunately, the video game developer is currently on summer break, so it is unlikely that the glitch will be fixed in a matter of hours or a few days.

In this article, we will take a look at the new Fortnite glitch, how to perform it, what exactly it does, and the consequences players might face if they abuse it.

New Fortnite glitch allows players to teleport all over the island

Popular YouTuber GKI recently shared a video of the new Fortnite glitch. The content creator is well-known for posting various glitches in the video game, from pay-to-win bugs to Creative mode maps which give players a lot of XP.

The latest glitch allows loopers to teleport far away in less than a second, which sounds incredible. To perform this glitch, however, they first need to obtain the Ripsaw Launcher.

The weapon was released into the game with the v21.10 update on June 21. It is amazing for shredding structures, but also for quick teleportation, as the latest glitch shows.

To teleport with the Ripsaw Launcher, players need to build a few ramps on top of each other and then build a floor on top of the structure. While they are under the floor, they need to fake the lag and have their character run in place.

After this, they will need to have their teammate charge up the Ripsaw Launcher and fire it at them. The final step is to simply edit the ramp and make it face the opposite direction.

Considering that this Fortnite glitch requires the presence of another player, it can only be used in Duos, Trios, and Squads game modes.

Where to find the Ripsaw Launcher

The Ripsaw Launcher can be found in many loot sources, including chests and floor loot. However, if players want to obtain it quickly, they will need to land at The Chop Shop, which is north of Logjam Lotus.

This location has a 100% spawn rate of the item, so they don't have to look for it in chests if they want to perform the glitch.

Granbe ⚡️ @GranbeFN



#SawItInFortnite Thank you for the ripsaw launcher Fortnite, I love it Thank you for the ripsaw launcher Fortnite, I love it 🔥#SawItInFortnite https://t.co/0R1l0eJXx9

Can players be banned for using the glitch?

While this Fortnite bug isn't as bad as some other glitches, players could still get banned for it. If they use it to simply teleport to another place once or twice, Epic will most likely not do anything about it. However, if they frequently use it to escape the storm or surprise other players, their account could get banned or suspended.

