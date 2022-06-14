Fortnite glitch allows players to open vaults without their teammates

Another Fortnite glitch has been found that allows players to get amazing loot. They can now use two such glitches in Chapter 3 Season 3, but Epic Games may release a fix for them very soon.

The Reality Sapling Fortnite glitch allows players to heal these new objects with Chug Cannon, Chug Splashes, or Shield Keg, and to keep picking weapons off them. This is extremely useful, especially when players reach the Legendary or Mythic rarity.

The new glitch is similar as it allows players to get amazing loot. It can also be used to surprise enemy players who are trying to get this loot for themselves.

New Fortnite glitch with vaults and tamed animals is perfect for high-quality loot

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 was released, Epic Games has added vaults to the island. In this season, players would obtain vault keys by eliminating bosses that were found nearby.

Chapter 3 kept vaults in the game, even though they were inaccessible for a few weeks back in Season 2. Like before, vaults offer high-quality loot to players, but the only problem is that players need to have their teammates with them to gain access.

Fortunately, the new Fortnite glitch allows players to obtain this amazing loot by teleporting inside vaults! Not only is this great for getting all the extra loot, but it's also a fantastic way to eliminate unsuspecting enemy players.

When players open a vault, they expect it to be empty. However, the new glitch has changed this.

To perform this glitch, players have to tame an animal and ride it all the way to a vault. Once they are in front of the vault, they will have to get the animal to enter it. This can be done by dismounting and letting it roam around on its own.

Once the animal enters the vault and exits it, players will have to ride it once again. This time, however, they will be able to glitch through the door and access all the loot. This means that Fortnite vaults can be opened by solo players even in Trios and Squads.

Players no longer have to wait for their teammates to gather around and they can acquire all the best loot for themselves.

Considering that this Fortnite glitch can ruin gameplay for other players, Epic Games will most likely fix it very soon.

Players could open vaults in Solo mode using a similar strategy

In the past few seasons of Fortnite, players would either tame animals or bring NPCs to vaults to open them. This was a great way to open vaults in Solo mode, as gaining access has always required two players.

However, they can now simply ride an animal in Chapter 3, Season 3 and bring it to the vault scanner. The animal will count as an additional player and the vault will become accessible.

Players should keep in mind that this while the mechanic of using an animal to gain access to a vault has been present in the game for a while, it was selective in nature. The new discovered Fortnite glitch is different and the developers will most likely patch things out soon.

