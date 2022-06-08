How to ride Animals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The brand new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has begun. Players now have an entirely new Battle Pass to complete, and everyone wants the new tier 100 Darth Vader skin. Thankfully, players have the Week Zero quests to kickstart their Battle Pass progress and complete some tiers before more challenges arrive to the game.

Among other quests, players also have to ride a few animals in Chapter 3 Season 3 to complete a weekly quest. This will grant them 15,000 XP and an amazing gameplay experience. However, not many players know how to ride an animal or where to find them in Fortnite.

For now, players can only ride Wolves and Wild Boars. Riding these animals is extremely easy and doesn't require any extra effort. Players only have to ride two animals in order to complete the Week Zero quest of riding an animal in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Step-by-step guide to riding animals in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Ridable animals have been in the works ever since the end of Chapter 2. Several leaks have appeared in the past few months, and players have gotten excited every time they did. However, it was only when Epic Games released the Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay trailer that players realized the ridable animals are finally here.

Players can complete the 'ride an animal' Zero Week quest by following these simple steps:

Find a wolf or a wild boar on the map. Jump on the animal in order to ride it. If the animal is hostile, feed meat to it. Ride the animal after it has calmed down.

There is no specific way to mount an animal. Jumping on it is the only way players can complete the quest. However, once players are done riding two animals, they will get 15,000 XP as a reward for completing the quest.

Where to find a wolf or wild boar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The trickiest part about riding an animal Zero Week challenge is finding a wolf or a wild boar. They spawn only in specific areas of the map and can be extremely hard to come across. However, if players know exactly where to find the animals, they can ride two of them in a single game and complete the challenge.

Wolves in Fortnite can be found all around the Daily Bugle POI. This is the only place where wolves can be found on the entire map. Fortunately, the wolves roam around in the forests surrounding the Bugle and won't be a hot drop. Therefore, players can land here directly after leaving the Battle Bus.

Wild boars spawn more in numbers and are spread across the island in Fortnite. Most of them spawn in the forests on the western half of the map. The best place to find wild boars might be the area between Logjam Lumberyard and Rave Cave. However, players can also find boars near The Joneses if they are close to the POI.

