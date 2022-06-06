Fortnite: Where to interact with Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week Zero quests have already begun. Players can start leveling up and making progress on their Battle Pass by completing these quests. One of the weekly quests is to interact with either Sunbird or Moon Hawk and Rustler NPCs in a single game. Thankfully, this is one of the easier quests this week.

Several new NPCs have been added to the all-new Vibin' season. And one of the things players should do is get acquainted with all the NPCs since they can prove to be extremely useful. NPCs drop free items and also sell high-tier weapons and items that players can purchase if they fail to find good loot. However, for the first week, Sunbird, Moon Hawk, and Rustler are the most important NPCs.

If players want to quickly earn 15,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and meet some of the latest NPCs in the game, they can head towards the northern part of the island. Both Sunbird/Moon Hawk and Rustler are around 800m away from each other, and players can easily visit them in a few seconds with the help of a nearby vehicle.

Step-by-step guide to interacting with Sunbird/Moon Hawk and Rustler in Fortnite Chapter 3

As players drop into a brand new season, Epic Games wants them to meet the new NPCs on the map. For the first week, players already have a quest to meet the Sunbird/Moon Hawk and Rustler in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. If players interact with two of these NPCs in a single game, they will end up getting a lot of XP as a reward.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Rustler NPC Dialogue:



- Got rustlin' to do? I'm yer girl.

- I hear you're some type-a royalty or somethin'.

- Been a long time since equestrian lessons, huh? Good to see ya.

- It ain't joustin' if it ain't on a wolf!

- You feelin' okay?

- Nice hat, doc.

Players can find Rustler at the Shifty Shafts POI, and Sunbird or Moon Hawk can be found strolling around the new landmark north of the Daily Bugle. Players can follow these steps to complete the Week Zero quest:

Land at Shifty Shafts POI and interact with the Rustler NPC. Find a vehicle in Shifty Shafts. Drive towards the Temple landmark north of the Daily Bugle. Find the Sunbird/Moon Hawk NPC and interact with her.

Players should try and land at the Shifty Shafts POI right from the Battle Bus just in case they aren't a part of later storm circles. And players must also remember that Sunbird and Moon Hawk are the same NPC and change based on the time of the map.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Sunbird NPC Dialogue:



- I'm Sunbird. And Moon Hawk. It's complicated.

- I've seen your destiny written in the stars.

- Your parents miss you. But they understand you must go it alone.

- You fight with honor. A rare quality to be cherished.

All the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The brand new season has a lot of new content to offer to players. With new weapons, POIs, skins, and characters, Chapter 3 Season 3 is an entirely new experience. This experience also involves meeting new NPCs.

Here is a list of all the new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Sunbird

Kyle

The Visitor

The Origin

The Scientist

The Paradigm

The Foundation

Fishstick

Quackling

Cuddlepool

Metal Team Leader

Mullet Marauder

Rustler

Bunker Jonesy

Ludwig

Jonesy The First

Haven

Stash'd

Cuddle Team Leader

The Imagined

Bao Bros

Mancake

Guaco

Lil' Whip

Cryptic

All these NPCs will offer players weapons, items, and several other advantages. Therefore, players should jot down the locations of all the NPCs and visit them according to the storm circle.

