Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Full list of every vaulted and unvaulted item

The all-new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has many new characters and map changes. However, the more devoted and professional players are not interested in how the new season looks and are more focused on weapon changes and new mechanics.

While players still need to play Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' to figure out everything that is new, leaks have already emerged for every weapon that has been sent to the vault. There are plenty of other weapons that have been unvaulted too. On top of these, Epic Games has also introduced new and exciting weapons in Season 3.

Several popular items from last season have been vaulted, which might leave many players disappointed. However, this doesn't mean that the weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will be boring. In fact, the gameplay trailer included a disc thrower, which seems to be the highlight of the new weapon pool.

All the weapon changes in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games loves to shake up the weapon meta every season so that players don't get bored of playing with the same guns repeatedly. Similarly, Chapter 3 Season 3 will also bid farewell to some of the weapons from the last few seasons. Here are all the weapons that will be vaulted in the upcoming season:

Drum Shotgun

Thermal AR

Thermal Flopper

LMG

MK-Seven AR

Any other S2 voted item

Apart from all the vaulted items, the developers have decided to keep the following weapons and items in the loot pool.

Sidearm Pistol

Revolver

Auto Shotgun

Striker Pump Shotgun

Stinger SMG

Combat SMG

Ranger Assault Rifle

Striker Burst Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon)

Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic weapon)

The Dub (Exotic weapon)

Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon)

On the surface, it seems like the weapon pool for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is fairly balanced, supporting long range and close range combat equally.

All the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Besides the weapon changes in Season 3, three new weapons have been added. According to leaks and as seen in the gameplay trailer, fans can expect even more exciting weapons and items to arrive on the island soon.

A high-powered scoped rifle or DMR has been added to the game. It will be available in all rarities, ranging from common to mythic.

Besides this, players will also see an all-new AR. The Hammer AR is a fully automatic, flexible assault rifle with a unique recoil pattern.

For close range combat, Epic Games has also released a Two-Shot Shotgun that deals up to 115.5 headshot damage for the legendary variant. This means that a single magazine of the weapon is enough to eliminate a player with accurately placed shots.

Players will be looking forward to using this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and hoping that it is enough to replace the long-lost Pump Shotgun.

