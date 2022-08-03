Fortnite YouTuber finds a new game-breaking glitch at Rave Cave

Fortnite Battle Royale has another game-breaking glitch. This comes as no surprise since Epic Games is currently on summer break. However, players are hoping that someone from the development team will fix it shortly as it has the potential to ruin many games.

Once again, players can use glitches to get underground. The latest glitch was found at Rave Cave, a popular location that was added to the game with the release of Chapter 3 Season 3. When players jump on top of the dumpster at Rave Cave and then exit, they will find themselves glitched under the map and immune to damage from enemies.

Rave Cave is one of the best landing spots in the game at the moment since it has the most chest spawns out of any location. However, the latest glitch could completely ruin the popularity of the place if Epic Games doesn't fix it soon.

In this article, we will take a look at the latest Fortnite glitch, how it's done, and how players can protect themselves against it. Considering that this is a game-breaking glitch, players are advised to report those who abuse it.

New Fortnite glitch lets players get under the ground

Popular YouTuber GKI recently shared another glitch that is new to Fortnite Battle Royale. No one knows when exactly the glitch was first released to the game, but it most likely happened with one of the recent updates.

The content creator revealed a dumpster that can be found slightly underground at Rave Cave. If players fall on top of the container and leave it, they will be glitched under the map.

What makes this Fortnite glitch so serious is the fact that it allows players to get easy wins. While they are underground, players cannot get damaged by their enemies, which allows them to get wins quickly and easily.

There isn't much players can do against their enemies who are using this glitch either. However, one smart strategy would be to place floors under themselves and preferably put Armored Walls on them. Additionally, fights against glitching players mostly come down to a heal-off, so players should carry the Med-Mist for quick heals if it comes to this.

Unfortunately, glitching players will win the game in most situations as they cannot be damaged while they are under the map.

Can players get banned for using this glitch?

Considering that this glitch completely ruins the game, players who use it may get banned for a long period of time. Fortnite players are not allowed to use glitches, and while XP glitches are somewhat tolerated, Epic Games has a zero-tolerance policy for those who ruin the fun for others.

The in-game reporting system allows the game developer to quickly review reports and ban players who exploit glitches, which is why some players get banned even during a match.

Tfue @Tfue Cheating in video games should be illegal Cheating in video games should be illegal

If players have no prior offenses, they could get away with a one-day or one-week suspension. However, if there were any previous offenses, including glitch exploitation, Epic Games could ban players for a few months or even give them a lifetime ban.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far