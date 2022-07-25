Fortnite has a new game-breaking glitch

Fortnite Battle Royale is currently in its 21st season, yet there are still some game-breaking glitches. The latest bug makes in-game chests useless, as discovered by a popular YouTuber.

The latest major update, v21.30, was released on Monday, July 18. It added a lot of new content to the game, including the No Sweat Summer event, new challenges, the Tilted Towers rebuilding event, and a lot more.

Unfortunately, Epic Games has also broken a couple of things with the update and is working on fixing them. It appears that the game developer has broken chests with the latest update as they no longer drop loot like they are supposed to.

Many players have reported this issue and some content creators have made videos about it. Considering that chests are the main source of loot in Fortnite Battle Royale, the community is hoping that Epic Games will fix them as soon as possible.

Fortnite chests are no longer functioning properly

After the v21.30 update was released, Fortnite chests no longer work properly. In some instances, when players open chests, they do not get any loot from it.

Popular YouTuber GKI, who is well known for exposing different glitches, posted a video of the game-breaking bug. According to the content creator, chests are broken, but not as broken as some players believe.

As can be seen at the start of the video, the player opens a rare chest but it drops no loot. Fortunately, it turns out that the loot actually spawns, but it's just in a different location. The rare chest spawned its loot a few meters away from the player, but the loot appeared on a different floor, which is why they didn't see it.

Chests should spawn loot right at their locations, which is why this glitch needs to be fixed as soon as possible. Fortunately, the YouTuber has more than a million subscribers and Epic Games is aware of his channel, so fans can expect the glitch to be fixed soon.

The game has developed another disappearing problem

The popular YouTuber shared another instance of a game-breaking glitch. This time, however, it did not include chests. Instead, the player's loot simply disappeared.

The Fortnite player visited the gas station northeast of Rocky Reels and dropped a few items out of his inventory. Instead of items dropping to the floor, they simply disappeared.

It turns out that the items were also teleported to another location. The player had to leave the gas station and find the loot that had been moved outside it.

It seems that Fortnite Battle Royale is on the receiving end of huge problem with loot disappearing. Considering that obtaining materials and gear is one of the most important aspects of the video game, it's simply not acceptable for it to randomly disappear or get teleported to another location.

The popular YouTuber also pointed out that vehicles sometimes disappear when players exit them. At the moment, it is unclear what exactly causes this game-breaking glitch, but players are hoping that Epic Games will investigate the issue and fix it soon.

It's important to note that Fortnite's development team is currently on summer break, which is why these issues may take at least one week to be fixed.

