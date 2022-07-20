Fortnite players expose a big flaw with the Battle Pass system

Epic Games released the first Fortnite Battle Pass in late 2017. With this season, the developers have released a new progression system that allows players to level up and obtain unique rewards for their efforts.

Over the years, Fortnite's progression system has seen many drastic changes. It has received many interface changes, and Epic has also experimented with releasing many different cosmetic items in it, including new styles for exclusive skins.

Unfortunately, some of these changes have negatively impacted the community, which is why Fortnite players have recently shared their frustrations about it. The Fortnite developers used to release amazing dances and emotes in the Battle Pass, but that is no longer the case.

Fortnite players want Epic Games to improve the Battle Pass

The early versions of the Battle Pass had some of the most amazing emotes. These emotes are very entertaining, and a lot of players put hours into the game just to unlock them.

Orange Justice is the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale emote, according to the fortnite.gg community rankings. Other popular emotes that have been released in the progression system are Floss, Take The L, and Best Mates.

However, it appears that the era of amazing Fortnite emotes is over, which is very unfortunate. Reddit user u/penguin-turtle recently made a post that highlights the issue:

The Fortnite player pointed out how many amazing emotes there were in Chapter 1. In the last few seasons, most of the emotes have been TikTok dances or collaboration emotes.

Unfortunately, it appears that Epic Games doesn't plan to release any unique emotes in the near future. Despite Redditors disliking TikTok dances and collaboration emotes, the truth is that a lot of players enjoy them. As long as this is the case, the Fortnite developers have no reason to come up with unique content.

The community reaction

The Reddit post has gotten a lot of attention on the platform, receiving hundreds of upvotes and comments. Many other Fortnite Battle Royale players shared their thoughts regarding the Battle Pass and the current situation it is in.

Most players agreed with the original poster, so it will be interesting to see if Epic Games does something about the issue.

One Fortnite player claims that unique Fortnite emotes ended with the Springy emote that was released in Chapter 2 Season 2:

However, other players pointed out that later seasons had a few unique emotes as well:

One Reddit user commented on how most of the emotes originated from pop culture, even unique ones. They also pointed out that Epic Games makes a lot of money from crossover emotes:

There was a lengthy comment by a user who believes that it's unrealistic to expect Epic to release four new dances with every Battle Pass. The user also pointed out several other things they didn't agree with:

Many Fortnite players have complained about the Battle Pass in general and the cosmetics it's had in recent seasons:

While some of these complaints are valid, it is very unlikely that Epic Games will make drastic changes to Fortnite's progression system and its cosmetics. After all, it only costs 950 V-Bucks.

