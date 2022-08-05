Fortnite trick allows players to quickly travel across map

There is a new Fortnite trick that players can use for quick teleportation across the island! As many players are already aware, Epic Games has unvaulted Crash Pads for a limited time during the No Sweat Summer event. These items are amazing and can be used for many different purposes.

The main purpose of the unvaulted item, however, is to prevent players from taking fall damage. That said, gamers can also use it for mobility as they can bounce from one pad to another to either escape or surprise an enemy.

The new Fortnite trick requires players to grab a couple of Crash Pads and use them together with any vehicle. This will send them flying into the distance, and this article will explain how to do this.

New Fortnite trick can be performed easily with just a few items

If you are one of those players who love to loot without having to worry about the storm, the new Fortnite trick is perfect for you. It essentially combines a vehicle and Crash Pads into an amazing teleportation vehicle.

To perform it, you first have to obtain a stack of Crash Pads. To be precise, you need all three Crash Pads that come in a stack. After this, you simply need to put them on top of each other.

Once you stack three Crash Pads on top of each other, all you need to do is hit it with a vehicle. Your vehicle will gain a massive speed boost and propel you forward, allowing you to move across the island in just a few seconds.

The Fortnite trick can be used with any vehicle, from a car to a motorboat. It also works on heavy vehicles like the Armored Battle Bus.

It is important to note that you do not need more than three Crash Pads to perform the new trick. Some players put 10 or more pads on top of each other, but this is not necessary as the additional speed boost is insignificant.

Furthermore, the speed of your vehicle will determine how far you go. If you hit the Crash Pad stack at a low speed, you will go far, but not as far as you'd go with a Whiplash and its speed boost.

Will you be banned for this?

The latest Fortnite trick may be a glitch, but it's most likely just another secret that Epic Games implemented. After all, Fortnite physics is not the same as real-life physics, so this may have been an intended feature.

Players who use this trick will not be banned. This is similar to the rocket riding feature that was accidentally found by players all the way back in 2017. In the end, Epic encouraged players to use it and create amazing clips of the feature being employed.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Time to bounce back.



Crash Pads are unvaulted and ready for use! Jump in now. Time to bounce back.Crash Pads are unvaulted and ready for use! Jump in now. https://t.co/UIoZO1zwTW

It should be noted that Crash Pads have been unvaulted for a limited time. The No Sweat Summer event will most likely end on Tuesday, August 16, and the item could return to the vault right after that.

Have fun with Crash Pads while they are still in the game, and make sure to avoid using them during a gunfight as they can be popped easily!

