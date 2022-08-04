Fortnite's Battle Bus is a prelude to what's about to come next, and it's not good

Fortnite Battle Royale has gone through numerous changes in the past few years. The video game has had many important events in its history and is currently in its third chapter and 21st season in total.

However, it appears that Epic Games is preparing another big event in it. The video game developer is well known for releasing subtle hints and foreshadowing upcoming content, and it seems that several Battle Bus images were used for this purpose.

If Epic Games is indeed using Battle Bus images to foreshadow the upcoming content in Fortnite Battle Royale, we can expect darkness to fall over the island very soon.

Epic Games may have released subtle hints for upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale content

As many players are aware, Epic Games releases a new Battle Bus image before the start of every season. Chapter 3 is no exception as the game developer has released three different images so far, one for each season.

ShiinaBR, a veteran Fortnite leaker, posted an interesting tweet regarding these items. Considering that we are slowly approaching nighttime with every image and every season, this could be Epic Games' way of hinting that darkness is coming to the in-game world.

(Noticed by u/moistahhcrack) In each season of this Chapter, we have been given a new image of the Battle Bus, and with each season that passes, we slowly approach nighttime more and more...Could this be a metaphor to hint that something bad is coming when night falls? 🤔(Noticed by u/moistahhcrack) In each season of this Chapter, we have been given a new image of the Battle Bus, and with each season that passes, we slowly approach nighttime more and more... 👀Could this be a metaphor to hint that something bad is coming when night falls? 🤔(Noticed by u/moistahhcrack) https://t.co/sbWgbmJd2C

As can be seen in the tweet above, the position of the sun has changed in the three images. In this first image, which was released for Chapter 3 Season 1, the sun is in the middle of the sky and the weather seems sunny and clear.

Season 2 shows the sun slowly falling and a couple of clouds in the sky. Finally, the current season and the last Battle Bus image shows a sunset.

It will be interesting to see what the Chapter 3 Season 4 image will show. The next Fortnite Battle Royale season is scheduled to start mid-September, and we could get a dark theme with it.

The previous dark theme had a positive reception

Fortnite Battle Royale has already had a dark theme in the past. Chapter 1 Season 6 was also released in September and its theme was "Darkness Rises."

This season is generally considered to be one of the best as players had a lot of fun during it. Furthermore, the season lasted until December and it included many amazing Halloween skins, which fit the theme of the season perfectly.

The next season will also encompass Halloween. Players will get a Fortnitemares 2022 event during it, and considering how popular they are, Season 4 could go down as one of the best seasons ever.

There is another theory that makes a lot of sense. Epic Games has collaborated with Marvel numerous times and even brought an exclusive Marvel-only Battle Pass to Chapter 2 Season 4. Furthermore, Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, spoke about releasing M.O.D.O.K. to the popular game.

Considering that the Marvel villain is another character who wants to achieve world domination, it won't be surprising if the Battle Bus images are a hint at his addition to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Epic has achieved a lot of success by adding Marvel characters to its popular video game, so we can expect to see another massive collaboration very soon.

