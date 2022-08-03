Fortnite player proposes perfect solution for Battle Pass

Reddit user AkoFromTwitter recently proposed an interesting idea to improve the Fortnite Battle Pass. They want Epic to bring back some parts of the old interface and combine them with the re-design.

Epic Games has made numerous changes to the Fortnite Battle Pass over the past few years. The progression system was first released with Chapter 1 Season 2, which originally had 70 tiers.

With the third season's release, the tier total was increased to 100 as Epic Games released even more rewards for players. Unfortunately, Chapter 2 brought the complete re-design of the progression system, and some of its changes have been very confusing.

Battle Pass rewards interface should be reverted

The current user interface for Battle Pass rewards is extremely confusing. It has ten different pages, and players must unlock almost all of the items on one page to unlock the next.

This excellent system allows players to get their favorite skins without reaching Level 100. However, it is incredibly confusing, especially to new players.

According to a Reddit user, Epic Games should bring back the interface from the early seasons of Chapter 2. The interface was straightforward, and players could easily see all the rewards they could get.

Challenges interface should be more straightforward too

Completing challenges is one of the most important parts of the progression system. Every challenge rewards players with a lot of XP, which helps them level up much faster.

Players can check their challenges by opening a special interface from the menu. While this is not very confusing, and a lot of players have gotten used to it, the fact is that the previous interface was much simpler.

The Fortnite Battle Royale player believes that the Season X interface would be perfect for the current video game season. The interface allowed players to keep track of different challenges, including weekly and overtime quests, and it was much simpler to track progress.

Progressive and secret skins need to come back

Epic Games has released many amazing progressive skins in Chapter 1. The Season 5 Battle Pass includes Ragnarok, whose additional styles need to be unlocked by completing various challenges.

These challenges were available for completion even after the season ended, which allowed players to unlock new variants whenever they wanted. Its progression system makes this skin special, as its variants were locked behind different challenges.

Epic still releases skins with multiple styles in the Battle Pass, but they don't work the same way as Chapter 1 progressive skins. After all, it's much cooler to unlock better armor for a character than to unlock a different color of their hair.

Finally, many Fortnite players hope that Epic Games will release secret skins to the Battle Pass once again. These skins are mysterious and special. Some of the rarest skins in the video game.

Since Chapter 2 was released, Epic has stopped releasing secret skins. Furthermore, since Chapter 2 Season 2, most of the "secret" skins were collaboration skins, which is not something that many players prefer.

