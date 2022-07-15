Fortnite: Darth Vader skin secretly reacts to an item in ways nobody imagined

Darth Vader is one of the best Fortnite Battle Pass skins. While the character is amazing, it turns out that he also has many secret features that players recently found out about.

The popular Star Wars character can be unlocked on the final page of the Battle Pass. To obtain him, players must reach at least Level 90 and have enough Battle Stars for this outfit.

The Battle Pass outfit has a few secret reactive features which make it look even cooler. The latest secret feature, however, could hint that the lightsabers will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale as harvesting tools.

Darth Vader's secret reactive feature may be a hint at lightsaber pickaxes in Fortnite

There are many cool things about the Lord Vader outfit in Fortnite Battle Royale that players have recently found out. Despite the outfit being out for over a month, some of its features were hidden well.

It turns out that Epic Games made this character reactive to his lightsaber, which is cool. Darth Vader has a lightsaber around his waist on the Battle Pass skin. However, as soon as players pull out the Mythic lightsaber, the lightsaber from his waist disappears.

While this doesn't seem to be a big deal, it could also mean that Epic Games is working on adding lightsabers as pickaxes to the video game. It's unlikely that the development team made this custom animation for only one skin.

Considering that players have been asking for lightsaber pickaxes for a long time, Epic may finally release them. Undoubtedly, they would be incredibly popular and many players would most likely use them all the time.

Check out the secret reactive feature by landing close to Darth Vader and eliminating him while wearing this amazing Battle Pass outfit. Once you pick up his Mythic lightsaber, you will notice that the waist lightsaber disappears.

You can look at the waist lightsaber by slowly rotating your camera to the side. However, the best way to check it out is to go into replay mode and watch the character react to the lightsaber.

Another secret reactive feature

Darth Vader has more than one secret reactive feature, making him even more popular in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players have recently discovered that he reacts differently to the Volatile back bling.

Lord Vader's outfit has a built-in cape that cannot be removed. However, players can use other back blings over the cape and mostly look normal. Volatile back bling, obtained by buying the Splode outfit from the Item Shop, works differently.

If players equip this back bling while wearing the Darth Vader outfit, they will notice that it floats above them instead of being on their backs. Furthermore, it also reacts to different movements such as running, sprinting, and sliding.

It is unclear whether this is intended or just a visual glitch. However, it won't be surprising if Epic Games has hidden more secret features with the Darth Vader outfit and it's just a matter of time before players discover them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far