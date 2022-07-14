Fortnite: Bizzare Darth Vader glitch is guaranteed to shock players in every lobby

Darth Vader joined the Fortnite Battle Royale Battle Pass in Chapter 3 Season 3 and many players have already unlocked him. The popular Star Wars character is this season's Tier 100 skin and the newest glitch involves him.

Besides playing as Lord Vader, players can encounter him on the island in a boss fight. Defeating him is very difficult as he uses the force and has stormtroopers protecting him, but it's worth it since he drops the Mythic Lighsaber.

The latest Fortnite glitch isn't game-breaking, but it's funny and it only works for Vader himself.

Latest Fortnite glitch affects Darth Vader's skin

To perform the latest Fortnite glitch, you will have to unlock and use the Darth Vader outfit. After that, select Volatile as your back bling.

This back bling was first released in Chapter 1 Season 8 and it comes with the Splode outfit. If you don't own this cosmetic item, you will have to wait for the outfit to return to the Item Shop so you can obtain it.

The outfit was released three years ago, yet it has only been released to the Item Shop 10 different times, making it one of the least frequent skins in the video game.

As soon as you select the back bling in the locker, you will notice that it will not show up on Darth Vader's back. It looks like a giant Minesweeper ball and works normally on any other skin. However, Lord Vader is an exception.

The real surprise happens once you load into the lobby. In an actual match, the back bling is not hidden, but it instead floats above the character and follows him around.

It reacts to the player's movements such as pickaxe swinging, running, sprinting, and so on. It looks really cool, but considering it's a visual glitch, Epic Games will most likely fix it soon.

Darth Vader's outfit comes with a built-in cape that cannot be removed, and this is most likely the cause of the glitch. Fortunately, it appears that every other back bling works normally with him.

The fastest way to unlock Darth Vader in Fortnite

Unlocking this special Battle Pass skin will require players to level up to at least Level 90 in Chapter 3 Season 3. This outfit has no super styles, so leveling up beyond this level is not necessary.

Epic Games has released a lot of challenges so far this season, so completing them should be a priority for anyone who wants to level up quickly and unlock Lord Vader.

Furthermore, the v21.30 update will come out on Tuesday, July 19. This major update will bring many things to the game, including new weekly and summer challenges.

Aside from these methods, Fortnite players can perform several XP glitches to level up quickly. This method is not very risky as Epic Games usually doesn't ban players for it, but it's not recommended either.

