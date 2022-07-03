Darth Vader fights Fortnite llama; this is how it went

Epic Games has added Darth Vader to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. After years of collaborating with Disney and Star Wars, the most popular character from the movie franchise was finally added to the video game.

At first, Darth Vader was just a Battle Pass outfit. To unlock him, players need to reach Tier 100. However, Epic has also released this popular Star Wars character as an NPC. He is now the in-game boss who drops the Mythic lightsaber, and to find him, users must follow his ship.

Lord Vader is one of the most challenging bosses to beat, and they will have to prepare before engaging in a fight with him. However, as powerful as this character is, he has his weaknesses and can't beat everybody.

Darth Vader fights Supply Llama

Darth Vader uses his force to fight enemies, which helps him win most fights. He is also very mobile, and his lightsaber attacks are deadly.

Despite his incredible power, he couldn't take down a Supply Llama. In a video posted by Reddit user u/iluvwillam, the Star Wars character is seen fighting a llama, and the fight turned out to be very interesting.

Vader first charged into the llama and knocked it out with his attacks. He kept attacking it, and once the llama started running away, he knocked it out again by throwing his lightsaber.

While it looked like the boss had the upper hand in the fight, the llama managed to escape through the Rift moments after being pulled by Darth Vader. Despite taking over half of the llama's hit points, Vader wasn't quick enough with his attacks, which is why the llama escaped.

In the end, Vader himself entered the Rift and disappeared.

Community reactions

While the video was funny, many Fortnite loopers pointed out how annoying Supply Llamas are. For over three years, Supply Llamas were containers with fantastic loot.

However, Epic turned them into animals at the start of Chapter 2 Season 7, and users now have to chase and eliminate them to get the loot.

Some players even avoid llamas completely as they expose their location.

Other Fortnite gamers disagreed, saying that the llamas are still valuable as they drop amazing items. Shockwave Grenades are especially great as they drastically help in the Zero Build mode.

Fortunately, the entire discussion wasn't all about llamas in the game. One looper posted a funny comment referencing Darth Vader's "Luke, I am your father" line in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

While it's unusual for Epic to make Darth Vader attack llamas and other NPCs, players love this and believe it's funny. After all, if this weren't the case, we wouldn't be getting these hilarious videos.

One user even joked about Vader needing a buff in Fortnite. He is one of the most powerful bosses of all time, so one has to wonder how powerful he would be with a damage buff!

Lord Vader taking down an entire Fortnite squad would be hilarious and sad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far