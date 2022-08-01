Fortnite player explains why the Funding Station system is skewed

Fortnite Funding Stations are a great addition to the popular video game. In it, players spend their gold bars to vote, which is a great idea as it gives power to the community. Unfortunately, the voting system has a major flaw that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

In the current system, players can vote for one of the three possible choices for the new building of Tilted Towers. However, the system openly favors one creator and their building.

One of the creators involved in the voting process recently explained why the current Funding Station system is bad and how Epic Games could fix it. Unfortunately, the said video game developer is on summer break, so it is very unlikely that something will be done about it soon.

Fortnite Funding Stations need to be changed

Funding Stations have been in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 7. Their original purpose was to allow players to pick which items they want to unvault and also to fund certain items, such as the Armored Battle Pass.

The system is great because it is a way for players to spend their gold bars and make a difference in the game. However, the Chapter 3 Season 3 system is quite unfair.

Funding Stations are back with The Block 2.0. Tilted Towers is being rebuilt through these stations and players are donating their gold bars to support their favorite structure. Players can vote for three different structures built by separate creators.

Unfortunately, as soon as players interact with the funding board, the game selects one of the structures for them automatically. This system favors certain creators and buildings, and in this case, the default choice is an apartment created by Charlee-Brown.

A lot of players simply vote because they want to complete quests and earn valuable and exclusive rewards from the event.

The problem was pointed out by Ashurrii, another creator who submitted their building. Players can vote for Ashurrii's building by donating their gold bars, but they have to manually select it, whereas Charlee-Brown's building is automatically selected.

Another problem with the voting system

The user interface is not the only player that Fortnite players have with Funding Stations and the voting system. To see what these buildings look like, players have to manually enter the Creative map code.

These are the current buildings that are available for voting:

Ashurrii’s The Block 2.0 Apartments: 6081-7966-2506

6081-7966-2506 Charlee-Brown's The Block 2.0 Template Apartments : 1434-9352-4208

: 1434-9352-4208 Destructorama’s Block 2.0 Apartment: 2865-2667-0486

If players do not enter these codes, they will only see the thumbnail of the building, which only shows a small part of it.

Many Fortnite players do not care about the Funding Station problem, as they simply want to earn exclusive rewards. However, the current system puts some creators at a disadvantage, so hopefully Epic will change it and make voting fair for everyone.

