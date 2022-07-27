Fortnite Summer Quests (2022): Full list of all challenges released so far

Fortnite Summer Quests were released a few days ago, and many players have already completed them. However, this summer, Epic Games decided to release one Fortnite Summer Quest every day, which is why users will have to wait for at least one more week to unlock all the rewards.

So far, there have been seven Fortnite Summer Quests. Two quests were released on the first day of the summer event, while gamers received one each of the next five days.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Sweaty Sailer Umbrella is now unlockable! The Sweaty Sailer Umbrella is now unlockable! https://t.co/OvkM571JTy

This article will list all the released Fortnite Summer Quests as of Tuesday, July 26. Considering that there are seven available, loopers can unlock the Sweaty Sailer Umbrella by completing all of them.

Seven Fortnite Summer Quests have been released so far

Epic has released seven Fortnite Summer Quests in the game till now. They are relatively easy to complete, but some may take multiple attempts as lots of players are trying to finish them at the same time.

Here are the available quests:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Most of these quests can be completed at one of the beaches. The event is specifically centered around the beach next to the Mighty Monument. Hence, users have to head over there to complete them.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long



Catch more: Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer!Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. LongCatch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer! Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long ☀️Catch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer https://t.co/Vb01boWbXG

The Boogie Bomb has been unvaulted for a limited time, and Fortnite loopers must find and use it on an enemy for one of the summer challenges.

Completing these challenges rewards them with Season XP as well as different styles for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling, the exclusive cosmetic item available during the summer event.

Upcoming Fortnite Summer Quests

The summer event is sponsored by No Sweat Insurance, and the quests are split into three categories: sponsorship, marketing, and product recall.

Aside from the seven quests released so far, Epic has prepared many other challenges gamers have to complete to unlock the exclusive rewards.

Here is a list of the upcoming summer quests in Fortnite Battle Royale:

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

Completing 14 quests will reward players with the Sweaty Rotation emote. However, it's important to note that it will not be available until August, as one quest will be released daily.

To get help with completing Fortnite Battle Royale summer challenges, please visit Sportskeeda's Fortnite challenges section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far