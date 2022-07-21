Fortnite: How to get Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling for free

The Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem is the newest Fortnite cosmetic item that can be obtained in the game! The best thing about it is that players can get it for free without putting much effort into the game.

After announcing a Fortnite Summer event in June, Epic Games finally released it to the game on Thursday, July 21. The event officially started at 8:00 am ET, and in it, players have a chance to earn some exclusive cosmetic items, including the Ice-Blasted Shnow Crunchem.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long



Catch more: Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer!Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. LongCatch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer! Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long ☀️Catch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer https://t.co/Vb01boWbXG

Find out how to obtain the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling, keep reading this article. The cosmetic item comes in multiple styles and is a perfect addition to summer-themed skins.

Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem can be obtained easily during Fortnite Summer event

The Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem looks great and has numerous styles players can choose from! However, only two of its styles are available on the first day of the No Sweat Summer event.

On that day, players can unlock the Ripley and Meowscles styles for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling. To get Ripley, players simply need to land on the island during the event.

Meowscles, on the other hand, is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite history and was first added to the game with the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. To get the Meowscles style for the exclusive cosmetic item, players have to complete a two-stage quest.

Planet Fortnite Leaks @PlanetFNLeaks New No Sweat Summer Quests will release through August 3rd and reward the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, it's Styles, and XP! New No Sweat Summer Quests will release through August 3rd and reward the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, it's Styles, and XP! https://t.co/uNbzmTZyvJ

The first stage requires them to pick up a No Sweat sign. These signs can be found around the beach near The Sanctuary as well as the beach near the Zero Point.

Get the Meowscles style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem by picking up a No Sweat sign (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are many No Sweat signs at the two locations, so completing the first stage of the challenge can be done easily. The second stage, however, might be more complicated if there are many players around.

In the second stage, Fortnite players have to carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location. Fortunately, sponsorship locations are close to the sign, so this can be done quickly.

How to unlock all Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem styles?

Epic Games will progressively release all the other styles for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling. The first stage of the questline is called No Sweat Sponsorship, and it will last until July 23. The second stage is called No Sweat Marketing, and it begins on July 24. During this stage, players will be able to unlock the Fish Flurry style for the back bling.

The No Sweat Product Recall stage begins on July 28, and players will get to acquire a Goopy Guff style during it. Additionally, completing three different No Sweat Summer quests will reward players with the Nana Frost style for the exclusive back bling.

Fortnite Crew subscribers will get an exclusive style of the new back bling for free (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive the back bling and its exclusive Cuddle Cerise style for simply logging in during the event!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far