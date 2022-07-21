Fortnite Summer Event: Every free reward you can earn during 14 Days of Summer (2022)

Fortnite Summer Event is just around the corner, and players can't wait for it to finally come out. Epic Games has released a lot of important files regarding the upcoming event with the v21.30 update, which came out on Monday, July 18.

Many players believed that the event would be released with the update, but that hasn't happened yet. Instead, Epic posted an announcement on their official Fortnite blog, stating that the event would come in a matter of days.

Considering that Epic Games releases a lot of things on Thursday, we can expect the Fortnite Summer Event to come out on this day as well. Furthermore, the game developer will release the Rebuilding the Block event on Thursday, July 21.

No Sweat Summer @NoSweatSummer

Don't break a sweat, the servers will be back soon.

#NoSweatSummer Imminent downtime?Don't break a sweat, the servers will be back soon. Imminent downtime?Don't break a sweat, the servers will be back soon.#NoSweatSummer https://t.co/C1v9X9npfr

The upcoming Fortnite Summer Event will bring many new items to the game, including free cosmetics that will be obtainable by completing quests.

Fortnite Summer Event 2022 is going to be huge

The upcoming summer event in Fortnite is going to be massive. Not only will it add a lot of new summer-themed skins that will be available in the Item Shop. It will also bring map changes, new challenges, free rewards, and more.

One of the most popular rewards will be the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling. The back bling will have multiple styles, and players will have to complete several different tasks in order to unlock all of them.

Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling - Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event.

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Goopy Guff) - Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin.

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Meowscles) - Pick up a No Sweat sign.

Pick up a No Sweat sign. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Fishy Flurry) - Emote at different promotional dance floor locations.

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations. Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem (Nana Frost) - Complete three No Sweat Summer quests.

In addition to the back bling, there will be a few more cosmetic items that players will be able to earn during the Fortnite Summer Event 2022.

No Sweatin' music pack - Destroy three large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles.

Destroy three large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles. Sweaty Sailor umbrella - Complete seven No Sweat Summer quests.

Complete seven No Sweat Summer quests. Sweaty Rotation emote - Complete 14 No Sweat Summer quests.

Finally, Fortnite leakers claim that completing each quest will reward players with 15,000 XP, which is a fantastic bonus.

It is important to note that the quests will be available in the battle royale mode. There have been some leaks that claimed that the Fortnite Summer Event would only have quests in the Creative mode, which isn't true.

The rewards from the event will be exclusive

Whether players like the rewards or not, they should try to obtain them. The quests are very easy and can be completed without much effort. However, the payout is rather big.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey We ARE getting new "No Sweat Summer Quests"!



Questline Names:

- No Sweat Sponsorship

- No Sweat Marketing

- No Sweat Product Recall



These summer quests ARE for Battle Royale! We ARE getting new "No Sweat Summer Quests"!Questline Names:- No Sweat Sponsorship- No Sweat Marketing- No Sweat Product RecallThese summer quests ARE for Battle Royale!

The leaked items that will be released with the Fortnite Summer Event will most likely become extremely rare in just a year or two. Considering that Epic Games usually doesn't re-release rewards that are obtained by completing exclusive changes, the upcoming items will probably be unique.

The release date of the event hasn't been confirmed yet, but we can expect it to come out either on Thursday, July 21, or on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far