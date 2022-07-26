How to vote for The Block 2.0 in Fortnite

The Block 2.0 has finally been released to Fortnite Battle Royale. This new feature allows users to vote for the map changes they want to see in the game. More specifically, it will enable them to vote on the new design of Tilted Towers.
The iconic Fortnite location has returned in Chapter 3 and has undergone numerous changes over the past few seasons. Season 3 will be no different as the location will change again.
The Block 2.0 voting requires Fortnite gold bars
Gold bars were first introduced to Fortnite with Chapter 2 Season 5. They are mainly used to purchase items and services from NPCs, but in the last few seasons, Epic Games has also allowed loopers to use them for voting.
In the past, they could spend their valuable bars to vote for different items, but the new block is the first instance of voting for map changes.
To vote for the new block, fans must interact with a funding board at Tilted Towers or any other spot on the map. When interacting with the board, they can choose the structure they want to see in the game and invest their gold bars.
There are three different types of structures they can vote on, and each structure was built by a Fortnite gamer.
Restaurants - Voting lasts from July 21 to July 27:
- Benmac - The Block Ben’s Restaurant 5043-6143-9582
- Ninjah_dj - Modelo De Restaurante Do Bairro 2.0 1932-4990-0032
- Xdark - The Block 2.0 Template Restaurant 3538-4323-0965
Apartments - Voting lasts from July 27 to August 3:
- Ashurrii - Ashrrii’s The Block Apartments 6081-7966-2506
- Charlee-brown - The Block 2.0 Template Apartments 1434-9352-4208
- Destructo Destructorama’s Block 2.0 Apartment 2865-2667-0486
Shops - Voting lasts from August 3 to August 9:
- 0ricent - The Block 2.0 - The M Building 6614-7150-2309
- Justafrog - The Block Template Shops 1997-0531-3795
- Mrstruelegend - Cassie’s Car & Coffee Shop 0740-3787-7849
Each type has its own voting window, so if players want their vote to count, cast it before it is done.
Voting rewards
Fortnite users will get valuable rewards during the voting event. There are three different quests, and each has five phases. Completing each phase rewards them with 15,000 Season XP, which is a fantastic way to level up.
In addition to XP, loopers will receive three unique cosmetic items that will most likely become very rare:
- Sea-Wheeeed skydiving contrail - Complete 3 Rebuild the Block quest stages
- Lucky Lance pickaxe - Complete 7 Rebuild the Block quest stages
- Oro-Boris back bling - Complete 12 Rebuild the Block quest stages
These quests are straightforward and require gamers to donate their gold bars, eliminate enemies, and survive storm circles during the rebuilding event.
The new block is most likely another experiment by Epic. If it succeeds, fans will most likely see more voting for map changes and player-built structures in the future.