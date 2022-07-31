5 best Fortnite back blings of all time

Fortnite Battle Royale back blings are among the most popular cosmetic items in the game. They are worn on the back and are perfect additions to outfits, allowing players to mix and match different cosmetics.

There have been many fantastic back blings that Epic Games has released in the past few years. Some are extremely rare and are owned by a small percentage of users, making them extremely valuable.

This article will list the five best back blings ever released into Fortnite Battle Royale. It will be based on ratings from fortnite.gg, a website allowing loopers to rate every cosmetic item in the game.

What's interesting about the list is that only one cosmetic item was released to the Item Shop. The other four are all exclusive and will never return to the video game.

Most popular Fortnite back blings of all time

5) The Child - 83.55

The Fortnite x The Mandalorian collaboration was a huge success. Epic released the famous character with the Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass, and his adorable companion was also included.

The Child or "Baby Yoda" is one of the most popular cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. Many gamers had been asking for this character to come into the title, and when Epic finally released him, they were not disappointed.

Rating breakdown

1 star : 235 votes

: 235 votes 2 stars : 44 votes

: 44 votes 3 stars : 83 votes

: 83 votes 4 stars : 246 votes

: 246 votes 5 stars: 1.6K votes

The average rating of this cosmetic item is 83.55, which is the percentage of players that gave it a positive review. Unfortunately, the back bling will never return as it was released in the Battle Pass.

4) Galactic Disc - 84.39

The Galactic Disc is one of the rarest back blings in Fortnite Battle Royale history. The cosmetic item was released in collaboration with Samsung, and users could only obtain it by purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4.

Many passed on this cosmetic item because these devices cost a lot. After all, buying a flagship device just for Fortnite cosmetic items sounds ridiculous.

Rating breakdown

1 star : 383 votes

: 383 votes 2 stars : 61 votes

: 61 votes 3 stars : 124 votes

: 124 votes 4 stars : 339 votes

: 339 votes 5 stars: 2.8K votes

The cosmetic item has an average rating of 84.39, and its unique design makes it one of the most beautiful back blings in the video game. Unfortunately, it will probably never return to the video game and remain exclusive.

3) Black Shield - 84.72

Black Shield is among the rarest back blings in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

Black Shield is the ultimate OG cosmetic item. It was released in the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass and bundled with the Black Knight outfit. Its design is unique, and the item is extremely rare.

In the second season of Fortnite, the video game wasn't as popular as it is today. Furthermore, even loopers who bought the Battle Pass struggled to reach the final tier since leveling was much more challenging.

There was no Team Rumble or any other casual game mode where they could efficiently complete the challenges, which made leveling significantly harder.

Rating breakdown

1 star : 528 votes

: 528 votes 2 stars : 127 votes

: 127 votes 3 stars : 221 votes

: 221 votes 4 stars : 415 votes

: 415 votes 5 stars: 4.2K votes

The back bling is a great fit for almost any Fortnite outfit. The average rating of 84.72 makes it the third-best back bling in the game and will most likely stay in the top 5 as it's been there for many years.

2) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem - 89.07

The Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem is one of the top 5 back blings in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem is one of the most recent back blings released in Fortnite Battle Royale. Gamers can obtain it by completing No Sweat Summer challenges, and once the summer event is over, the cosmetic item will no longer be obtainable.

The back bling has numerous styles and can also be obtained by subscribing to Fortnite Crew. It's a fancy-looking slushie, and its additional styles represent some of the most popular Fortnite characters, including Meowscles and Fishstick.

Rating breakdown

1 star : 32 votes

: 32 votes 2 stars : 9 votes

: 9 votes 3 stars : 18 votes

: 18 votes 4 stars : 50 votes

: 50 votes 5 stars: 442 votes

Since it hasn't been out for a long time, the cosmetic item hasn't received many ratings. However, an average rating of 89.07 ranks it way ahead of the Black Shield and the other back blings on the list so far.

Since it hasn't been out for a long time, the cosmetic item hasn't received many ratings. However, an average rating of 89.07 ranks it way ahead of the Black Shield and the other back blings on the list so far.

1) Crewmate - 90.15

The Fortnite x Among Us collaboration has brought one of the best back blings in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite x Among Us collaboration has resulted in one of the most popular back blings in the battle royale video game. The Crewmate back bling has multiple styles as it allows players to choose the color of it.

Furthermore, this is the only cosmetic item on the list that can be purchased from the Item Shop. It is included in the Among Us bundle that costs 600 V-Bucks and contains the Distraction Dance, one of the most popular emotes in the game.

Rating breakdown

1 star : 228 votes

: 228 votes 2 stars : 42 votes

: 42 votes 3 stars : 103 votes

: 103 votes 4 stars : 173 votes

: 173 votes 5 stars: 3.1K votes

The average rating of the Among Us cosmetic item is 90.15, which puts it at the top of the list of the most popular back blings. The item was released in June 2022, and considering it's been out eight times already, it will most likely return very soon.

