Fortnite: Where to pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

The new Fortnite Summer challenge requires players to pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects. The challenge was released on Friday, July 29, and players can complete it during the summer event.

Like every other summer event challenge, the new quest is easy, and players can complete it with little to no effort. However, considering that the challenge just came out, a lot of players will try to complete it as quickly as possible, which is why some players could struggle to get it done.

This article will show you how to pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects in Fortnite Battle Royale. Besides describing the location where these objects are found, we will also post the two most effective ways to complete the new challenge.

How to pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects and where to find them

To pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects, you will have to visit the beach next to the Sanctuary. If you've already completed some of the previous summer challenges, you might be familiar with the location as it's been used for many other quests during the summer event.

There are many inflatable objects along the beach, and to complete the new challenge, you simply need to destroy them with a pickaxe.

While you are gliding over the area, look for inflatable palm trees and land near them. When you are on the ground, simply hit the inflatable palm tree, and it will pop.

If you want to complete the challenge in regular game modes, you should land on a chest and pick up a weapon to protect yourself against other players. However, if the area is clear, you should land on the beach and complete the challenge in less than a minute.

You have to do this three times and the challenge will be completed. Just like every other No Sweat Summer quest, this one rewards 15,000 XP. Furthermore, players can earn many different cosmetic items by completing enough summer quests, including an exclusive umbrella and emote.

The easiest ways to complete Fortnite challenges

There are two ways you can efficiently complete any Fortnite challenge, including the challenge to pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects.

The first option is to play Team Rumble. This Fortnite game mode is intended for casual players and features respawns. If you fail on your first attempt, you have multiple chances to complete the challenge.

Considering that many players use this game mode to complete their challenges, many will leave as soon as they are done, so you will not be bothered by enemies.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long



Catch more: Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer!Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. LongCatch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer! Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long ☀️Catch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer https://t.co/Vb01boWbXG

The second option takes a while to set up, but it's arguably much better. It involves joining the Fortnite bot lobby, which can be used to complete challenges with no effort. In this lobby, you will be matched against 98 computer-controlled players with no skills and can be easily eliminated.

To join the bot lobby and complete the No Sweat Summer challenge, all you have to do is create a new account. Then you need to invite this account to your lobby and join a Duo game. If you do not have a second device, you can use GeForce Now on your mobile phone!

