10 best Fortnite emotes ever released

There are over 600 Fortnite emotes available. Epic Games has made some incredibly popular, and many older ones have become extremely rare.

The fortnite.gg website allows players to rate every emote released into Fortnite. They can rate every item from one to five stars by visiting the website.

Ten most enjoyable Fortnite emotes ever released

10) Lil' Bounce (86.3)

The Lil' Bounce Fortnite emote was first released in late 2021 and immediately became popular. It looks fancy as users take control of a lowrider vehicle. Furthermore, its music is fantastic!

1 star : 1.4K

: 1.4K 2 stars : 373

: 373 3 stars : 1.2K

: 1.2K 4 stars : 2.2K

: 2.2K 5 stars: 15.4K

The emote has received more than 20,000 votes, and 80 percent are positive. With an average rating of 86.3 (out of 100), Lil' Bounce ranks 10th on the list of the best Fortnite emotes.

9) Hype (86.41)

Hype was one of the first Fortnite emotes that became extremely popular. The emote is based on a meme song, and loopers could obtain it from the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass.

1 star : 256

: 256 2 stars : 74

: 74 3 stars : 242

: 242 4 stars : 467

: 467 5 stars: 3K

Despite receiving only around 4,000 ratings, the Hype emote is mainly seen as one of the best cosmetic items in the game.

8) Fresh (86.51)

Fresh was one of the first emotes released to the Fortnite Item Shop as it came out in December 2017.

1 star : 422

: 422 2 stars : 158

: 158 3 stars : 347

: 347 4 stars : 656

: 656 5 stars: 4.9K

It is based on a dance performed by the character Carlton in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Unfortunately, Alfonso Ribeiro, the actor who played Carlton, sued Epic for using this emote, which is why it will probably never return to the game.

The Fortnite emote hasn't been out since November 21, 2018, which makes it the rarest Item Shop emote of all time.

7) Best Mates (86.78)

Best Mates was released with the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, becoming an instant classic. Not only does the emote last for an unlimited duration, but its music is terrific!

1 star : 294

: 294 2 stars : 108

: 108 3 stars : 291

: 291 4 stars : 642

: 642 5 stars: 3.8K

The Best Mates emote is also traversal, which means gamers can use it while moving!

6) Imperial March (87.13)

Imperial March is one of the newest Fortnite emotes released with the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. It's a perfect traversal item that works well with all the characters, especially Darth Vader.

1 star : 190

: 190 2 stars : 31

: 31 3 stars : 81

: 81 4 stars : 138

: 138 5 stars: 1.8K

While using this emote, players can hear the iconic Star Wars music playing in the background, which makes it incredible.

Those who don't own the Battle Pass can still unlock the Fortnite emote. However, it's located on the last page, so acquiring it takes a long time.

5) Take the L (87.25)

Take the L is iconic in Fortnite, but it's also one of the video game's most toxic emotes ever released.

1 star : 1.7K

: 1.7K 2 stars : 371

: 371 3 stars : 595

: 595 4 stars : 1.8K

: 1.8K 5 stars: 17K

The item was released with the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass, meaning it is no longer obtainable. OG users still use it frequently to taunt their enemies, which will most likely never change.

4) Distraction Dance (87.25)

Distraction Dance is the only Gaming Legends Series emote on this list. It is another recent addition released in June 2022 as part of the Among Us bundle.

1 star : 326

: 326 2 stars : 73

: 73 3 stars : 171

: 171 4 stars : 255

: 255 5 stars: 3.3K

While the emote isn't anything special, lots of gamers love the dance in it. Furthermore, many Fortnite loopers have played Among Us at some point, which is why they enjoy it.

3) Scenario (87.45)

Scenario is arguably the most fantastic dance ever released to Fortnite Battle Royale. The choreography looks amazing, and the music is also great.

1 star : 941

: 941 2 stars : 234

: 234 3 stars : 462

: 462 4 stars : 1.3K

: 1.3K 5 stars: 10.3K

Unfortunately, this is one of the rarest Fortnite emotes of all time. It was released during a special promotion with Samsung, and players who wanted to get it had to obtain a new flagship phone.

Besides the item, they received the Ikonik outfit, also extremely rare.

2) Floss (87.68)

Floss is the second-best Fortnite emote of all time, released with the first-ever Battle Pass in Chapter 1 Season 2 and becoming an instant classic. It has become famous all over the world thanks to Fortnite.

1 star : 988

: 988 2 stars : 262

: 262 3 stars : 587

: 587 4 stars : 1.3K

: 1.3K 5 stars: 11.5K

Considering how popular Floss has been throughout the video game's history, it will most likely stay at the top of the list for a long time.

1) Orange Justice (88.81)

Orange Justice is just the perfect Fortnite emote! The dance is impressive, the music is excellent, and it has a fascinating backstory!

1 star : 1K

: 1K 2 stars : 214

: 214 3 stars : 449

: 449 4 stars : 1.1K

: 1.1K 5 stars: 12.5K

The dance was submitted to the Boogiedown contest by the so-called The Orange Shirt kid. The contestant didn't win, but loopers loved his submission so much that they signed a petition to bring it to the game.

Epic finally released the dance as a Fortnite emote with the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass.

