8 most toxic Fortnite emotes of all time (2022 version)

Fortnite has several emotes that help players express their emotions within the game. These emotes are available with the help of V-Bucks. However, the title is not free of toxicity, and players use the range of emotes available in the game to express themselves freely.

Here are some of the most toxic emotes that players have used to enrage others while playing Fortnite in 2022.

Most toxic emotes players can use in Fortnite

8) Busy

The Busy emote in Fortnite is considered one of the most toxic emotes in the game. The emote portrays the character looking at their phones while holding up a finger, indicating the opponent has to wait.

The Busy emote can be bought for 500 V-Bucks whenever it is available in the Item Shop.

7) T-Pose

The T-Pose is one of those emotes in Fortnite that really gets the players' blood boiling when they see their opponent striking it upon their dead body.

The emote is used mostly to troll opponents and is best used at the end of the match, upon earning the final kill of the game.

6) Sad Trombone

The Sad Trombone in Fortnite is the equivalent of a "womp womp" soundtrack. This emote is one of the most recently added ones in the game, as Epic added this emote in Season 9 of the battle royale title.

The emote is generally used to humiliate players when they die in an embarrassing manner, such as falling to their death after a great effort.

5) Tomato

Throwing tomatoes is not only a toxic emote but can also be used as an effective strategy to force enraged players to out themselves. This emote is generally used whenever players are stuck in a stalemate ramp-push with their opponents, where both parties are waiting for the other to make the first move.

In such situations, players make use of the Tomato emote to enrage other players into outing themselves first.

4) Slow Clap

The Slow Clap emote is one of the most disrespectful emotes players can use in the Epic Games battle royale title, since it basically demeans the opponent's gaming skills as a whole.

The Slow Clap emote essentially shows a sarcastic appreciation of the opponent's skills which inevitably led to their defeat.

3) Default Dance

Although the Default Dance emote has been in the game ever since the beginning of Fortnite, players have been using it as a sign of toxicity in the game for a few years now. Since the Default Dance emote is one that players have right from the beginning of the game, it is not something that players have to acquire via their progress in the game.

Players use this emote as a sign of toxicity, indicating that killing them requires no skill, to the point where even new players in the game can do it.

2) Laugh It Up

The Laugh It Up emote is one of the most enraging emotes in the game, and is naturally used to show toxicity in the game.

The emote is used to mock the opponent's skills to the point where it seems like players are laughing at them.

1) Take the L

The Take the L emote is considered to be the most toxic emote in the game, and has often enraged players enough to smash their keyboards.

The Take the L emote is the final nail in the coffin after being defeated in a battle royale match, as players can be seen L-dancing on their opponent's dead body.

These are some of the most toxic emotes players make use of while playing Fortnite.

