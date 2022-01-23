3 OG Fortnite emotes that are still popular (and 3 that are completely forgotten)

The "OG" days of Fortnite were some of the best. According to the community, the early days of the game had a certain unmatched charm. While those days will never return, memories of the good times do exist in the form of emotes.

There are dozens from the "OG" days and many can still be seen being used by players today. Sadly, a number of them have been lost and forgotten. While they do show up in locker showcases, they are seldom used in-game.

These OG Fortnite emotes are still going strong

1) Disco Fever

Despite being added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 3, the Disco Fever emote is still going strong. Priced at 800 V-Bucks, the emote was a steal for players. Even today, in many matches, opponents use this emote after getting a clean elimination or simply for fun.

2) Take The L

When it comes to taunting a defeated opponent in-game, nothing's better than doing the Take The L emote. Sadly, unlocking it in-game is next to impossible as the emote was a Battle Pass exclusive for Chapter 1 Season 3. According to lore, the emote is based on Pennywise's dance from the movie "IT."

3) Hype

The Hype emote, inspired by BlocBoy JB's dance, has been a staple emote since its inception into the game during Chapter 1 Season 4. Unfortunately, Loopers can no longer acquire the emote in-game as it was an exclusive Battle Pass reward.

These OG Fortnite emotes have long been forgotten

1) Infectious

Inspired by YouTuber Sektor Dancer, Infectious became a very popular emote in-game during Chapter 1 Season 1. When listed in the item shop, players can purchase it for 500 V-Bucks. However, currently, the emote is seldom spoken of and hardly anyone uses it.

2) Wiggle

The Wiggle emote was added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3. Players can purchase it for 500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop. Although the emote was great, over time, it has been replaced by better ones. While its "OG" status cannot be challenged, its popularity has diminished.

3) Flapper

The Flapper emote recently became a part of Candywing's bundle in Fortnite. However, it was released back in Chapter 1 Season 2. When listed in the item shop, it can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks. Sadly, it's glory days in-game have passed. Despite the emote being back in rotation, not many use it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul