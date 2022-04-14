How can you get V-Bucks from Fortnite Save the World in 2022?

Fortnite players have been purchasing V-Bucks since the game was launched back in 2017. V-Bucks are not absolutely necessary to play the Battle Royale mode as the game was launched as a free-to-play title. However, to purchase skins, outfits, wraps, and other cosmetic items from the Item Shop, you need to possess V-Bucks.

While V-Bucks can allow players to acquire a variety of items from the shop, the currency can also be used to buy the Battle Pass, increasing its appeal.

Cosmetic items and the Battle Pass can make the overall gaming experience more enjoyable, and this is why players often wonder if the currency can be obtained for free.

Save the World is a mode in Fortnite that is unknown to many players who were introduced to the game more recently. This mode offers a PvE experience where players can collect free V-Bucks. But there is a catch.

Save the World offers Fortnite players free V-Bucks, but not everyone can acquire it

Players who play the Save the World mode can earn V-Bucks easily. They can do so by simply logging in to the mode. A while ago, Epic Games updated their blog with regard to the Save the World mode and informed players that V-Bucks could be earned from the mode by completing challenges and missions; the currency can also be earned by logging in every day.

YavedGaming @YavedGaming @LachlanYT @TeamPWRgg Just spent 4 hours in save the world geting v bucks for your skin poggies but ill probably miss out on the rest of the bundle. Obviously i used code Lachy. Poggies!!! @LachlanYT @TeamPWRgg Just spent 4 hours in save the world geting v bucks for your skin poggies but ill probably miss out on the rest of the bundle. Obviously i used code Lachy. Poggies!!! https://t.co/qwaNb5cKGn

"Founders can earn V-Bucks by completing a variety of quests including some daily quests and Storm Shield Defense missions. Some challenges will also reward Founders with V-Bucks when completing them. Quests and challenges will display their rewards, so check out the rewards under the QUESTS tab in game."

As players go about trying to collect the currency, they should note that Save the World is not a free mode and needs to be purchased before it can be accessed. Furthermore, V-Bucks will only be awarded to players who are Founders.

Epic Games differentiates between Founders and Non-Founders by dividing players into two groups: players who purchased the mode during the days of its initial release and players who didn't.

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops If you buy Save The World, the total amount of V bucks awarded in daily logins alone equate to 10,000 by day 336! That’s not counting the 50 per day just for doing daily challenges, which equates to 1500 per month if you do them every day. Literally a V bucks farm If you buy Save The World, the total amount of V bucks awarded in daily logins alone equate to 10,000 by day 336! That’s not counting the 50 per day just for doing daily challenges, which equates to 1500 per month if you do them every day. Literally a V bucks farm https://t.co/d48erGkOCB

Any player who purchased the game after June 29, 2020 will be considered a Non-Founder and will not get V-Bucks in Save the World. However, they will still be rewarded with X-Ray tickets that can be collected and used to purchase X-Ray Llamas from the Llama Shop tab.

Founders who were not aware of these rewards need to log in to the mode and start collecting their free currency.

